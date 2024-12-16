Why Soju Isn't A Worthy Swap For Sake In Recipes

If you've dined out at a Japanese or Korean restaurant or bar, you're probably familiar with both sake and soju — two alcoholic beverages with East Asian origins. While they do have similarities — for example, both can be made from rice and have similar alcohol concentrations — sake and soju have distinct differences when it comes to flavor. With that in mind, when using these spirits in cooking, it's important to note they are definitely not interchangeable. Specifically, soju will not bring out the same depth of flavor in your recipes as sake will.

Sake is more comparable to a rice wine, while soju is a distilled liquor with similarities to vodka — it's best enjoyed in a shot-like fashion or slowly sipped on. Sake has a more mild, fruity tinge with a slight sweetness, while soju is far more neutral in flavor and smooth. Sake is extremely versatile in cooking and used similar to white wine, adding a bright, acidic spin to your favorite dishes. It can be used for everything from rice and stews, to deglazing a pot, or steaming fish. You can even bake with it. Sake also brings out an umami-forward flavor that soju doesn't because of its bite and stronger scent. That said, a splash of soju here and there in a soup or stir-fry isn't off the table, but it's not a viable sake swap.