The Unconventional Way Arby's Cooks Its Burger
Arby's is known primarily for its use of roast beef, which is perhaps why the chain has struggled to win fast food fans over in the past. The lack of traditional fast food burgers definitely created an uphill battle. However, what most people don't know is that Arby's actually does carry traditional burgers too.
Arby's has had six different burgers on its menu, all of which are cooked in a unique way. First, the burgers are vacuum sealed and cooked in a water bath using the sous vide method. The burgers are then flash-fried.
While it's no secret that Arby's best-selling item is usually one with roast beef in it, the burgers are equally delicious thanks to the way Arby's cooks them. There are also a few good reasons why Arby's chooses to prepare burgers this way. Even though the chain isn't necessarily a burger joint, it still has a pretty good handle on how to cook a juicy meat feast.
Why Arby's cooks its burgers this way
Arby's cooks burgers using the sous vide method for two reasons: to create the ideal burger texture and to increase equipment efficiency at its locations. The chain worked closely with suppliers to first find an ideal fat-to-meat ratio for the beef patties. The perfect proportions help the meat stay juicy throughout the sous vide process.
Sous vide-style cooking is renowned for keeping in flavor while maintaining a moist texture, which is especially ideal for a chain that does not cook many burgers on a daily basis. Arby's burger patties are cooked sous vide style at the supplier. The patties are then shipped out to locations and are flash-fried before serving.
While most fast food chains already have equipment for grilling burgers, Arby's focus on roast beef means the locations don't typically have grills. However, they do already have fryers, which can be used to reheat the cooked burger patties. Flash-frying the burgers heats the meat through, while also giving it a nice crispiness on the edges. It's an unusual system in comparison to most chains but it works perfectly for Arby's.