The Unconventional Way Arby's Cooks Its Burger

Arby's is known primarily for its use of roast beef, which is perhaps why the chain has struggled to win fast food fans over in the past. The lack of traditional fast food burgers definitely created an uphill battle. However, what most people don't know is that Arby's actually does carry traditional burgers too.

Arby's has had six different burgers on its menu, all of which are cooked in a unique way. First, the burgers are vacuum sealed and cooked in a water bath using the sous vide method. The burgers are then flash-fried.

While it's no secret that Arby's best-selling item is usually one with roast beef in it, the burgers are equally delicious thanks to the way Arby's cooks them. There are also a few good reasons why Arby's chooses to prepare burgers this way. Even though the chain isn't necessarily a burger joint, it still has a pretty good handle on how to cook a juicy meat feast.