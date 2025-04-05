Take Biscuits And Gravy To The Next Level With This Genius Suggestion
Comfort food comes in many forms, like biscuits and gravy and casseroles. But is there a way to make these comfort food classics even more cozy? The answer to that question is a resounding yes. In an epically rich crossover, you simply need to turn biscuits and gravy into the ultimate casserole.
Biscuits and gravy are about as American as grits. In fact, this historic breakfast has roots in Appalachia and can be found in one form or another on just about every good breakfast menu — not just in Appalachia but throughout the country. To take it in a casserole direction, you simply flip the formula to resemble a savory cobbler, with the biscuits acting as a buttery topping for your river of gravy.
Trying your hand at this saucy brunch item can be as easy or as homemade as you want. You can use your favorite made-from-scratch biscuits or, no shame, you can use store-bought biscuits out of a can. After all, lots of cooks use this time saver for a variety of meals and simply spruce them up to taste like homemade. Once you've settled on your biscuits, simply make your gravy to use as the base of your casserole, top it with your raw biscuit dough, and bake away.
Get creative with your casserole
Biscuits and gravy by itself is a great breakfast, but you can elevate this casserole by playing with the ingredients. This casserole lets you stretch your creative cooking legs by playing with the ingredients to suit your own tastes. Of course, traditional breakfast sausage works great in this dish, but you have the freedom to experiment with different types of sausages, from pork to turkey, and the range of spiciness is really up to you. You can even add hearty extras like hash browns, cheese, and scrambled eggs for a more comprehensive breakfast dish.
You can even incorporate other comfort food classics into this formula. If you want to make this a more dinner-centric meal, you can take it in a green bean casserole direction, mixing in green beans and mushrooms to the gravy mix. Other veggies that could enrich the dish include peas, carrots, corn, and even some okra, which will make that gravy even thicker. As long as you avoid using the wrong type of dish for baking your casserole, you'll have a surefire hit on your hands whether you're cooking breakfast for the family or making a no-fail dish for a bridal shower brunch.