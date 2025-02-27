What Exactly Is Costco Next?

While there are many things you should know before buying a Costco membership, even those who have been members for years might not know all of the deals and special programs that Costco offers. For example, Costco Next. Despite being launched in 2017, Costco Next is something folks might not know about if they only shop at their local warehouse and don't bother exploring Costco's app and website.

Essentially, Costco Next offers members a way to shop exclusive deals directly from some of the retailer's biggest suppliers. When you open the Costco Next main page (links to it can be found on the top of Costco's website or in the shop section of the app), you can select what you want to browse for. There's a lot — everything from clothing and home goods to kitchen tools and vacations. Upon choosing a brand, NordicWare for instance, Costco sends you right to the supplier's site, where you can enter your membership number and receive special pricing on select items. However, deals are usually only offered for a few days; if you see a good deal you really want, you have to snap it up fast. While this certainly drives up the "fear of missing out" factor, it can be a great way to find deals on cookware sets that are actually worth their price, kitchen appliances, and gadgets you would otherwise have had to shell out a lot more for.