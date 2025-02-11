Does Costco Offer Curbside Pickup?

There are downsides to living in the modern age — screen-time addictions, way less cool clothing, for example — but there are also some pretty nice conveniences — hot showers, antibiotics, and curbside pick up, to name a few. Alas, that last one, while spreading in popularity with grocery stores and retailers from Target to Safeway, isn't entirely guaranteed. And if you were hoping to acquire five-packs of those giant, wonderful muffins, or grab a bite of a Costco food court hot dog without ever stepping foot inside, we have some unfortunate news for you: Costco doesn't currently offer curbside pick-up. The bulk grocery chain did test curbside pickup at several locations during the pandemic in early 2021 in partnership with Instacart, but it was ended later that year due to a reported lack of member demand. But hey, maybe it's for the best. After all, would you really want to miss out on Costco's free samples?

Other bulk-goods stores like Sam's Club, however, do offer curbside pickup. Sam's Club launched its service in June 2020 and offers it for more or less all of its products, including refrigerated or frozen items. Costco does have a version of a pre-order and pickup system, but it only includes certain items, and items must be picked up inside the location — so much for drive-by grocery shopping.