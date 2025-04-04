How Arby's Name Is A Subtle Nod To Its Founders

Before Arby's became the king of fast food roast beef sandwiches, the chain had quite an interesting history. At its start, Arby's first menu featured sandwiches that cost less than a dollar and sides of potato chips; since then, Arby's has undergone many transformations to become what it is today. However, one thing still remains a point of confusion to many: how Arby's got its name.

The name Arby's is meant to be a phonetic reference to the founders of the chain. Brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel went into business together under a simple moniker: the Raffel brothers. When abbreviated, this spells out the letters R.B., which when pronounced out loud sounds exactly like the name Arby's.

This subtle nod to the brothers has been confirmed by Arby's as fact on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, despite the chain putting this mystery to rest, there has been a long-standing myth claiming that Arby's is actually named for the roast beef used in its sandwiches. While this myth is still perpetuated to this day, the truth is a lot simpler: Arby's is named after the two men that founded the chain.