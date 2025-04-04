Take Pizza From Pie To Dip With Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese is one of those foods that can easily transform into a number of different recipes and snacks. If you regularly whip up breakfasts featuring cottage cheese, why not use this creamy food to make even more tasty recipes that include both sweet and salty flavors? While you can certainly use cottage cheese to make a light and easy Alfredo sauce, you can also make a satisfying pizza dip loaded with your favorite toppings.
The salty taste and creamy texture of cottage cheese makes this protein-rich food an ideal base for snack spreads. To make a pizza dip that's both flavorful and high in protein, you only need cottage cheese, shredded cheese, pizza sauce, Italian spices, and a range of extras. Start by blending either full or low-fat cottage cheese to achieve a smooth consistency. From here, add in a range of Italian spices, such as parsley, oregano, and basil. Include a bit of onion and garlic powder, as well as red pepper flakes for a hint of spice.
Next, stir in small amounts of shredded mozzarella and grated Parmesan cheese. You can also incorporate a small amount of cheddar for a saltier bite. Shredded cheese adds more texture to blended cottage cheese, which ultimately makes scooping this flavorful dip with chips or veggies more manageable. If desired, you can also add tomato sauce to the mix. Before baking, top your dip with more pizza sauce and a range of colorful toppings.
How to customize and serve cottage cheese pizza dip
When it comes to choosing the right kind of toppings, feel free to use classic favorites, such as pepperoni, crumbled sausage, fresh basil, and a range of veggies — try spinach, bell peppers, and sliced olives. You might also want to incorporate a few underrated pizza toppings, such as purple potatoes, broccoli rabe, or Calabrian chiles.
When you're ready to bake, top the assembled mixture with a final sprinkle of shredded cheese. Once your dip nears the end of its cooking time, turn your oven to the broil setting for just a few minutes to give that top layer of cheese the right texture.
Pizza dip can be paired with a number of different snacks. Make your own crostini from baguettes, or, better yet, make mini slices of garlic bread. For ultra flavorful garlic bread, double down on the garlic and use both raw garlic and garlic powder. You can even top each piece with a dusting of grated Parmesan cheese.
More options to consider are breadsticks, crackers, pretzels, and pita bread. If you prefer to serve this high-protein pizza dip with lighter extras, prepare a colorful platter of fresh vegetables, including sliced cucumber, carrot sticks, and raw broccoli.