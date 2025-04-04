Take Pizza From Pie To Dip With Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is one of those foods that can easily transform into a number of different recipes and snacks. If you regularly whip up breakfasts featuring cottage cheese, why not use this creamy food to make even more tasty recipes that include both sweet and salty flavors? While you can certainly use cottage cheese to make a light and easy Alfredo sauce, you can also make a satisfying pizza dip loaded with your favorite toppings.

The salty taste and creamy texture of cottage cheese makes this protein-rich food an ideal base for snack spreads. To make a pizza dip that's both flavorful and high in protein, you only need cottage cheese, shredded cheese, pizza sauce, Italian spices, and a range of extras. Start by blending either full or low-fat cottage cheese to achieve a smooth consistency. From here, add in a range of Italian spices, such as parsley, oregano, and basil. Include a bit of onion and garlic powder, as well as red pepper flakes for a hint of spice.

Next, stir in small amounts of shredded mozzarella and grated Parmesan cheese. You can also incorporate a small amount of cheddar for a saltier bite. Shredded cheese adds more texture to blended cottage cheese, which ultimately makes scooping this flavorful dip with chips or veggies more manageable. If desired, you can also add tomato sauce to the mix. Before baking, top your dip with more pizza sauce and a range of colorful toppings.