Tarragon Vs Fennel: What's The Difference?

Let's begin with tarragon. It is known as "king of herbs" in France because of its ability to enhance almost any dish. Tarragon is a part of the sunflower family and grows wild across North America and the Eurasian continent. It can be identified by its long stems and pointed, thin, green leaves. There are many varieties of the herb, but the most popular is French tarragon, which has a uniquely intense flavor.

Speaking of flavor, tarragon has plenty. Fresh tarragon in particular has layered notes of eucalyptus, mint, citrus, vanilla, and even pepper. The most prominent flavor in tarragon is an anise-like licorice. This complex blend of flavors makes tarragon a wonderful choice for meat dishes, and it is often used in chicken recipes (Ina Garten loves it in chicken salad).

Tarragon can be used either fresh or dried. However, you'll want to be careful about using the two interchangeably, as dried tarragon is much more licorice-forward than its fresh counterpart. Its subtle citrus notes all but fade out in the dry variety too, so you won't get such a complex flavor. This should be considered when making the swap. You'll also want to be mindful about the amount you use. Since dried tarragon has a more concentrated flavor, you should swap one tablespoon of fresh tarragon for one teaspoon of dried tarragon.