There is nothing quite like biting into a juicy beef burger, but true foodies know that there are some pretty exceptional options, from healthy and flavor-packed vegetarian alternatives to unusual meats that stretch far beyond the borders of beef. One choice in particular tends to get completely overlooked: golden fried oysters. These tender little gems are no strangers to the culinary world — after all, they make great fillings for po'boy sandwiches and appear on menus everywhere from dive bars to fine dining establishments, so why not give them a shot in your next burger?

Sure, you can try different techniques for a better burger like frying up your patty in a cast iron pan, but getting creative with your ingredients will have an even bigger impact when you think outside the box. Oysters expertly dredged in a crispy panko coating and lovingly fried in a bath of rich butter are simply delicious. But they are also the perfect surprise sandwiched between two buns with the perfect accoutrements. The soft, silky texture and smooth, rich flavor pair perfectly with the crispy crunch of a bread crumb coating, giving burgers a delicious protein punch with an unexpected mouthfeel all in one bite.