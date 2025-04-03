The Two Cheese Knives You Should Invest In For Better Charcuterie Boards

Not including the proper cheese knives is an easily avoidable mistake when building a charcuterie board. Luckily, the two knives you need are available for purchase online.

For a knife that will expertly cut through hard and firm cheeses, consider the well-reviewed, well-priced MasterChef 13" Chef Knife (8-inch blade). Used on the "MasterChef" television show, this knife features a high carbon stainless steel blade, making it sharper than a regular stainless steel knife. It also boasts a triple-riveted handle, meaning the handle is well-secured to the tang — the portion of the blade that the handle is attached to. This provides a secure grip for cutting firm foods. For a smaller knife that also features high-carbon stainless steel, consider the decently priced and highly reviewed KitchenAid 6-inch Classic Chef's Knife.

For soft cheeses, look for a knife that is specifically advertised as a soft cheese knife, such as the popular Boska Copenhagen Soft Cheese Knife. This lightweight knife has a thin, non-stick, offset blade that will make cutting into creamy cheeses a breeze. Made of stainless steel, the knife is both durable and rust-resistant.

While not mandatory for your collection, there are numerous other cheese knife options. For instance, a skeleton knife contains holes in the blade to prevent soft cheeses from smushing, while a pronged knife has a sharp blade that's ideal for firm cheeses and a fork at the end that can be used to stab and eat the chunk you just cut.