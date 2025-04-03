10 Facts About The Italian Beef Sandwich Only A True Chicagoan Would Know

It's not as famous as deep-dish pizza, but if you spend much time in Chicago you will run into the legendary Italian beef sandwich. Not to be confused with a French dip or Philly Cheese Steak, this is an entirely Chicago creation born of Italian American immigrants looking for a way to stretch out their meat, and coming up with an amazingly delicious solution. Rich and flavorful, an Italian beef sandwich is sliced paper-thin and piled high atop a hearty French or Italian roll. Top it off with peppers (hot or sweet) and a ladleful of au jus (also called gravy) made straight from the pan drippings.

Italian beef is one of those regional dishes that can be hard to find done well outside of its local area. Though it's gained popularity nationwide, thanks to FX's "The Bear," this Chicago creation is still mostly confined to Chicagoland. Any Chicago-catered event will likely have an Italian beef station alongside Italian sausages, pizza, and a tray of baked mostaccioli. But just what makes Italian beef so special? Read on for the juicy details.