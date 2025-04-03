12 Simple Ways To Add More Flavor To Tofu

Let's face it, tofu has a mixed reputation. Most die-hard meat eaters roll their eyes when they hear the word uttered, and it may even spark indifference among vegans and vegetarians. I used to feel this way until I took the time to learn how to properly prepare it, coaxing out flavors and textures I never knew possible. There are many types of tofu to play with, and it can also be a cost-effective protein souce for those on a budget. So before you write off this celebrated ingredient with over millennia of culinary history as bland or boring, hear me out.

Tofu is a chameleon in the kitchen, able to adapt to recipes and soak up all those punchy flavors you throw at. This soy-based protein source is great for when you need a meatless dinner, acting as a blank canvas. There are no concerns of pathogens of cross-contamination, unlike with raw meat of fish, and it has a lower carbon footprint. As a healthy meat alternative, it can mimic the texture and flavor of animal flesh to varying degrees, but its inherent vegetal and earthy flavor profile can also stand on its own. If you're looking for tender, citrusy bites, a deep umami richness, or a meaty spice carrier, tofu comes to bat. Here I will guide you through the 12 best ways to punch up tofu flavor in your cooking, and hopefully win over some tofu fence-sitters in the process.