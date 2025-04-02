You Don't Need Meat To Make A Delicious Tater Tot Casserole

Who doesn't love a hot and crispy plate of oven-fried tater tots? Besides dipping these potato-based snacks in ketchup for a late afternoon snack, there's actually a multitude of creative ways you can use frozen tater tots to build your next meal. Besides adding them to your waffle maker or using them to make alternative nachos, tater tots can also serve as a central component in your next vegetarian casserole. Sure enough, you don't need ground beef to make a delicious tater tot casserole.

Believe it or not, all you need to make a basic hot dish with tater tots is butter, sauteed veggies, creamy condensed soup, and shredded cheese. Yet what is it about condensed soup that makes it the perfect ingredient for your next meat-free casserole? This concentrated soup is extra flavorful since most of the included water has been removed in the cooking process. Whether you're using cream of mushroom or cream of celery, when mixed with a colorful assortment of veggies, tater tots, and cheese, you're left with a simple casserole that has ample amounts of flavor and texture.

Use varied amounts of onion, celery, and carrots and feel free to include your favorite blend of spices. For a meal that's sure to please, mix the cooked veggies and soup together and then cover the top of the dish in cheese and frozen tots before baking. Alternatively, for a casserole with a more potato-heavy consistency, mix tater tots directly into the filling itself.