Swap The Meat In Your Chili With Sweet Potatoes For An Easy Vegetarian Upgrade

Swapping out sweet potatoes for meat means missing the flavor of fatty hamburger in tomato sauce many associate with chili. But it's also true that many of the meat substitutes on the market come pretty close in flavor to the real thing. They also have plenty of additives and are highly processed, though, so if you went plant-based because you hope to avoid these things in your diet, your vegetarian chili may be a disappointment.

Advertisement

It doesn't have to be this way, though. Enter walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, canned tomatoes, and soy sauce. Many vegetarians make a vegan Bolognese sauce with faux meat built from those ingredients, with the walnuts and mushrooms being particularly key. The same principle applies to chili. These ingredients, used together, make a "meatier" chili that effectively mimics the meat-laden dish's taste.

Grind up the walnuts in the food processor to create the texture of ground beef. Mushrooms, when cooked, also have the mouthfeel of meat, and if they're marinated in soy sauce, they take on a burst of beef-esque umami flavor. As for the other ingredients, the oils and flavors in the sun-dried tomatoes, mixed with canned crushed and diced tomatoes, are enough to fool the tongue into thinking that it's tasting chili meat. This is particularly true if the recipe is seasoned with traditional chili spices, like cumin, chili powder, and smoked paprika.

Advertisement