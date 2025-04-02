For More Kitchen Space, Remove Food From Its Packaging

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen space is always sought-after. Even if you have a nice center island for prepping food and plenty of cabinets for holding cooking tools, there will almost always come a time when you have to do a cleanout in order to make more space and keep your pantry decluttered. But if you're storing every type of food inside of its grocery store packaging, then you're losing out on more pantry space than you realize.

An easy kitchen storage hack for more pantry space is to remove food from its packaging and store everything in airtight, stackable containers — preferably square containers, which align nicely for maximum space. Storing food upward will help more food fit in your pantry, and purchasing containers that are designed to stack means the food will sit comfortably, ensuring nothing falls over and spills out.

Other bonuses to this method are having a more aesthetically pleasing kitchen pantry and the ability to quickly see when food is running low. Make sure you add labels, so you can differentiate between ingredients that might look similar, such as flour types or bread crumb varieties. Most storage containers come with labels you can stick on, but you can also purchase reusable chalk board labels that are easy for switching out foods.