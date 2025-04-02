Switch Up Your Morning Routine And Try A Breakfast Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards are all about balance — no matter what time of day you're eating one. Incorporate a blend of savory and sweet items that mimic what you'd normally see on the board. Besides waffles and French toast sticks, mini muffins and buttered toast points are great bread-style items to add. Savory meats are important, and if you want to build the board decoratively, sliced deli ham can easily be folded or wrapped to create dimension.

While hard-boiled eggs are an option, soft-boiled eggs might create a better visual; these jammy yolk eggs are perfect for spreading onto those toast points, but don't undercook the eggs too much because you don't want them running into the other foods.

Arrange everything neatly, making sure to vary the way you place items on the board. Layer waffle pieces or toast slices, and stack breakfast sausages. Place jams or any "loose" ingredients in bowls; you can crumble crispy bacon and add it to a bowl, too, to be served as a savory topping. Thinly slice some avocado, and fan it out to create a pop of color; fresh fruits like berries and grapes will add color, too. Ultimately, the items and design decisions are up to you, but the most important thing is including a variety of savory, salty, and sweet, just as you would a traditional charcuterie board.