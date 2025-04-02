Switch Up Your Morning Routine And Try A Breakfast Charcuterie Board
Getting out of bed can be tough in the morning, but it helps to know that a hearty breakfast is waiting for you. No, you don't have to stick with the typical bowl of stale cereal. For something a little more flavorful, try building a hearty charcuterie board the night before to greet you in the morning — but feature breakfast items instead. This meal also makes the perfect unique brunch dish that doubles as a conversation starter. Presentation-wise, stick with a wood or marble board, which makes the display feel more elevated.
There is no one-size-fits-all charcuterie board because there are so many ways to customize them, but most boards include cured meats, cheeses, jams, crackers, and sometimes nuts or olives. Other goodies can be added, too, and in the name of keeping this board breakfast-inspired, many of the aforementioned ingredients are actually pretty common on breakfast dishes, too. Swap the usual crackers out for savory waffles or French toast sticks, trade fried eggs for hard-boiled eggs, and pair jams and jellies with meats like bacon and sausage.
How to build a breakfast charcuterie board
Charcuterie boards are all about balance — no matter what time of day you're eating one. Incorporate a blend of savory and sweet items that mimic what you'd normally see on the board. Besides waffles and French toast sticks, mini muffins and buttered toast points are great bread-style items to add. Savory meats are important, and if you want to build the board decoratively, sliced deli ham can easily be folded or wrapped to create dimension.
While hard-boiled eggs are an option, soft-boiled eggs might create a better visual; these jammy yolk eggs are perfect for spreading onto those toast points, but don't undercook the eggs too much because you don't want them running into the other foods.
Arrange everything neatly, making sure to vary the way you place items on the board. Layer waffle pieces or toast slices, and stack breakfast sausages. Place jams or any "loose" ingredients in bowls; you can crumble crispy bacon and add it to a bowl, too, to be served as a savory topping. Thinly slice some avocado, and fan it out to create a pop of color; fresh fruits like berries and grapes will add color, too. Ultimately, the items and design decisions are up to you, but the most important thing is including a variety of savory, salty, and sweet, just as you would a traditional charcuterie board.