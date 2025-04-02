Take Inspiration From Guy Fieri And Add Pepperoni To Your Next Lasagna

Pepperoni 101 explains that this meat is a combination of beef and pork infused with plenty of spices, then dried and cured. The result is a spicy, slightly tangy bite that's most commonly served on a pizza but can have a place on anything from a charcuterie board to a sandwich. Guy Fieri also prefers to add it to his lasagna recipe in layers.

Before building the lasagna, Fieri fries the pepperoni; the crispy texture sits nicely against softer ingredients like the lasagna and cheese. Then, he adds it to each layer of the dish, ensuring the flavor is dispersed throughout and can be a part of each bite. Pepperoni sits atop the lasagna as it bakes, resulting in an extra crispy top layer that adds more crunch to the overall dish. For ease, you can grab pre-sliced pepperoni in a package, but for the best taste, use a high-quality pepperoni like Foustman's Salami Pork and Beef Pepperoni or Boar's Head Natural Casing Pepperoni. Slice it yourself to control the thickness of each piece.

When crisping the pepperoni, there's no need to add any oil; it has plenty of fat that will render as it heats, allowing it to fry up without any extra ingredients. This lasagna trick would also work with other cured meats, such as soppressata and salami. No matter what you use, just make sure to avoid these common mistakes everyone makes with lasagna.