Before Erewhon There Was This Bougie California Grocery Store

In the era of social media, predisposition towards grocery stores feels more personalized than ever. There's more to shopping than simply heading to the nearest outlet for grocery list needs. Instead, the atmosphere, quality of products, and trendiness impact the experience, too.

Given its locations are only in California, few grocery stores have achieved boutique fame like Erewhon. The contentious grocery store became a TikTok sensation by way of its aesthetic smoothies, celebrity sightings, and hair-raising prices. Although some may be dismissive, the retailer has curated high quality produce since the 1960s, putting gourmet stores on the map. It even predates Whole Foods which opened in 1980. However, there is another bougie California grocery store that opened a whole two decades prior.

Called the Corti Brothers, this beloved Sacramento institution has operated since 1947. Celebrated for its import of many foreign — especially Italian — products, the shop pushed the boundaries of grocery shopping. Today, the knowledge that its owners have of food culture is revered by chefs and gourmands. And the store's stock of charcuterie, cheese, and wine remains among the best.