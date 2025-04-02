Before Erewhon There Was This Bougie California Grocery Store
In the era of social media, predisposition towards grocery stores feels more personalized than ever. There's more to shopping than simply heading to the nearest outlet for grocery list needs. Instead, the atmosphere, quality of products, and trendiness impact the experience, too.
Given its locations are only in California, few grocery stores have achieved boutique fame like Erewhon. The contentious grocery store became a TikTok sensation by way of its aesthetic smoothies, celebrity sightings, and hair-raising prices. Although some may be dismissive, the retailer has curated high quality produce since the 1960s, putting gourmet stores on the map. It even predates Whole Foods which opened in 1980. However, there is another bougie California grocery store that opened a whole two decades prior.
Called the Corti Brothers, this beloved Sacramento institution has operated since 1947. Celebrated for its import of many foreign — especially Italian — products, the shop pushed the boundaries of grocery shopping. Today, the knowledge that its owners have of food culture is revered by chefs and gourmands. And the store's stock of charcuterie, cheese, and wine remains among the best.
Sacramento-based Corti Brothers has sold high quality goods since the 1940s
Started by two brothers Frank and Gino Corti who were the children of Italian immigrants, the store first opened with the premise of personable service matched with specialty products. Then, when Frank's son Darrell Corti joined the team, his knowledge of wine and food further transformed the retailer. A seasoned traveler, he curated an unparalleled collection of fine products sourced from abroad. His extensive culinary knowledge transpired into the influential creation of a still ongoing newsletter. And over his career, he's accumulated abundant accolades for his influence on winemaking and food culture — including a knighting into Cavaliere by the Italian government.
Today Corti Brothers cements such a legacy with a well-curated global selection. Whether you're looking for the very best among sweet or dry red wine to drink, spices and salts worth having in the kitchen, fine balsamic vinegars, or tinned fish, you'll find it all here. A butcher counter and fresh produce add to the shopping experience. Plus, there's even made-to-order sandwiches, adding a ready-to-eat spin to the bustling eatery. Now contained in a delightfully nostalgic atmosphere, it's a Sacramento institution more than worthy of a stop.