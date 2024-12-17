Keep Dried Fruit Fresher Longer By Storing It In The Proper Place

Although dried fruit can last for a long time, it will eventually go bad even when stored in the best conditions. One of the first signs that your fruit is starting to go rotten is discoloration. Dried fruits that are on their last legs often become dull or develop dark spots and even mold. Likewise, if you open the container and are hit with a rotten or funky smell, the fruit is likely past its prime.

Similarly, dried fruit should always be firm and slightly chewy. If you pick up a piece and find it's gone soft, there's a chance moisture has entered the container at some point and compromised the fruit. Dried fruit exposed to moisture can be salvaged if you catch it fast enough. You can try drying it out again, either in a dehydrator or oven. But if you don't know how long it's been exposed, it's best to just toss it.

If you're ever concerned you won't be using your dried fruit fast enough and don't want it to go to waste, you can always move it to the freezer so long as it isn't showing signs of going bad. Alternatively, you can always rehydrate your dried fruit, and, depending on what types you have, add them to a batch of muffins, cookies, some savory and sweet stuffing, or a salad. There's so much you can do with dried fruits with just a bit of delicious creativity.