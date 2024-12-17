Keep Dried Fruit Fresher Longer By Storing It In The Proper Place
Dried fruit is something everyone can benefit from having in their kitchen, as there are so many things you can do with it, from improving boxed brownies to turning them into a sour candy treat. However, while dried fruits are very shelf-stable due to their low moisture content, they won't last forever, especially if stored improperly. The biggest threats to dried fruit are moisture and heat, which can considerably lower its shelf life. Moreover, dried fruits are susceptible to insects, which will infest the fruit if they can get at it.
Because of these factors, dried fruit should be stored in a cool, dry place in airtight containers, such as glass jars, freezer containers, or freezer bags. It's recommended to keep dried fruit at 50 degrees Fahrenheit or under and between 50 and 70% relative humidity. If your home is usually much warmer than this, your refrigerator will be the best storage location. Typically, when stored in a secure container, dried fruit can last six months in the pantry, but in the fridge, it can be kept for up to a year. That said, even when stored in the best conditions, you should still check your dried fruit periodically to ensure there is no moisture buildup. You can also freeze dried fruits to preserve them for longer; just make sure they're in a freezer-safe container first.
Signs it's time to toss your dried fruits
Although dried fruit can last for a long time, it will eventually go bad even when stored in the best conditions. One of the first signs that your fruit is starting to go rotten is discoloration. Dried fruits that are on their last legs often become dull or develop dark spots and even mold. Likewise, if you open the container and are hit with a rotten or funky smell, the fruit is likely past its prime.
Similarly, dried fruit should always be firm and slightly chewy. If you pick up a piece and find it's gone soft, there's a chance moisture has entered the container at some point and compromised the fruit. Dried fruit exposed to moisture can be salvaged if you catch it fast enough. You can try drying it out again, either in a dehydrator or oven. But if you don't know how long it's been exposed, it's best to just toss it.
If you're ever concerned you won't be using your dried fruit fast enough and don't want it to go to waste, you can always move it to the freezer so long as it isn't showing signs of going bad. Alternatively, you can always rehydrate your dried fruit, and, depending on what types you have, add them to a batch of muffins, cookies, some savory and sweet stuffing, or a salad. There's so much you can do with dried fruits with just a bit of delicious creativity.