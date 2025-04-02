What Makes The World's Most Expensive Grapes Sell For Thousands Per Bunch?

Asia has quite a handful of novelty fruits. From the famously smelly durian that's banned on public transportation, to the special, viral white strawberries, tropical fruits from Asia have fascinated many for quite some time. Now, yet another interesting fruit hails from Asia: Ruby Roman grapes, also known as the world's most expensive grapes. So high-priced are these grapes that a 900-gram cluster was sold for over $10,000 at an auction in 2020.

The reason why Ruby Roman grapes are so expensive is mostly due to exclusivity. For one thing, this grape variety is grown only on Honshu Island in the Ishikawa prefecture of Japan. Even there, only certain farms are actually allowed to grow them. Plus, Ruby Roman grapes are a crossbreed species, but even the details as to which species are used in this breeding process is a highly guarded secret. It is this level of exclusivity that causes Ruby Roman grapes to be so expensive. Moreover, the amount of Ruby Roman grapes grown each year is quite low. In 2020, only 25,000 bunches were eligible for selling.

Ruby Roman grapes also have to pass a series of inspections and meet certain criteria to qualify as such. In order to be classified as Ruby Roman, each grape must be 20 grams in weight, 30 millimeters in diameter, and have a minimum 18% in sugar content. Sugar content especially matters as this is what gives Ruby Roman grapes their distinctly strong sweet flavor.