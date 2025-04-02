What Makes The World's Most Expensive Grapes Sell For Thousands Per Bunch?
Asia has quite a handful of novelty fruits. From the famously smelly durian that's banned on public transportation, to the special, viral white strawberries, tropical fruits from Asia have fascinated many for quite some time. Now, yet another interesting fruit hails from Asia: Ruby Roman grapes, also known as the world's most expensive grapes. So high-priced are these grapes that a 900-gram cluster was sold for over $10,000 at an auction in 2020.
The reason why Ruby Roman grapes are so expensive is mostly due to exclusivity. For one thing, this grape variety is grown only on Honshu Island in the Ishikawa prefecture of Japan. Even there, only certain farms are actually allowed to grow them. Plus, Ruby Roman grapes are a crossbreed species, but even the details as to which species are used in this breeding process is a highly guarded secret. It is this level of exclusivity that causes Ruby Roman grapes to be so expensive. Moreover, the amount of Ruby Roman grapes grown each year is quite low. In 2020, only 25,000 bunches were eligible for selling.
Ruby Roman grapes also have to pass a series of inspections and meet certain criteria to qualify as such. In order to be classified as Ruby Roman, each grape must be 20 grams in weight, 30 millimeters in diameter, and have a minimum 18% in sugar content. Sugar content especially matters as this is what gives Ruby Roman grapes their distinctly strong sweet flavor.
Growing and classifying Ruby Roman grapes
Ruby Roman grapes are sorted into three classes: Superior, Special Superior, and Premium. Each class of grapes have to pass a series of inspections during which they are sorted into their respective classes. However, Premium class grapes undergo an additional inspection in which each grape must be at least 30 grams in weight, making Premium Ruby Roman grapes the most expensive class of the three.
Regardless of the specific class, all Ruby Roman grapes are categorized by their unusually large size and bright red exterior. On the inside, the grapes have yellow-green flesh. They are said to be deliciously sweet and flavorful, but due to their price, Ruby Roman grapes are typically eaten as is instead of served with other fruits or used in fruit sandwiches — a type of Japanese sandwich with whipped cream and fruit.