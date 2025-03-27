What Makes White Strawberries Special?

Strawberries are widely recognized for their delicious taste, adorable color, and versatility. From classics like strawberry shortcake to fresh twists on favorites, including roasted strawberry and basil lemonade, there are so many ways to love and enjoy strawberries. While nearly everyone likes these berries, what most people don't know is that there is more than one type of strawberry out there.

Meet the white strawberry, a variety of strawberry that lacks or is low in the protein that causes regular strawberries to turn red. These berries look exactly like normal strawberries except they are white with red seeds. On top of its different appearance, some white strawberries also have a more tropical taste and are sweeter, too.

Although many consider redness to be a key indicator of strawberries' ripeness, white strawberries can be perfectly ripe and delicious without the signature red hue. They also taste great in all kinds of strawberry recipes, like strawberry butter. If you see them in the store, pick them up and give them a try for yourself.