The New York Distillery Elevating Bourbon Cream With A Local Touch
Upon first instinct, dairy and liquor may seem like an unappetizing combination. Indeed, milk isn't generally considered to be one of the best mixers for bourbon (that isn't Coke). However, meld the two components in innovative ways, and you get a delicious sipper. Bourbon cream — which gained prominence in the market in the early 2020s — is a showcase of the pairing potential.
Like a bourbon-based analogue to Irish cream, this bottled liqueur mixes the spirit with cream and optional additives. These flavorful tinges can be as simple as some caramel or food coloring, but New York distiller Do Good Spirits elevates the liqueur to a new complexity in its Beaverkill New York Craft Bourbon Cream. The brand employs high quality maple syrup — which is sourced locally — as well as cream from a nearby dairy farm, and cinnamon. Unsurprisingly, such a mix results in a delicious product, which accentuates the bourbon's flavors with syrup and the complexity of the added spice, all in a delightful creamy mouthfeel. So find a bottle from one of Do Good Spirit's distributors, or head to Roscoe, New York, in the Western Catskill Mountains, for a taste on site.
The local ingredients and careful selection process set Do Good Spirits apart from the crowd
While a delicious alcohol in its own right, Irish cream (which should never be put in the freezer) does not typically associate with craft distilleries. Baileys first engineered the mix during the 1970s, and the brand is still the industry favorite. However, with all the delicious ways to use Irish cream liquer, it's no surprise that the style has experienced continued expansion. And that also includes bourbon distillers creating their own unique takes on the liqueur.
Bourbon cream renditions are now available from familiar brands like Buffalo Trace, Jim Beam, and a range of smaller-scale producers. Do Good Spirits is another such artisanal distiller, working to bring a new angle to this spirituous dairy product. Getting a cream to achieve shelf-stability — especially with flavorings — is tricky. Plus, rather than adding in lots of sugar and flavoring over a neutral grain spirit, Do Good Spirits still lets the unmistakeable notes of bourbon shine through the end product. In fact, the distiller selects varying batches of bourbon specifically for the liqueur, considering how the spirit mingles with the locally sourced cream, maple syrup, and aromatics. Once melded together, Do Good Spirit's bottling makes for an enticingly complex standalone sip, or a terrific option in cocktails and coffee, or atop dessert.