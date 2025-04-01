The New York Distillery Elevating Bourbon Cream With A Local Touch

Upon first instinct, dairy and liquor may seem like an unappetizing combination. Indeed, milk isn't generally considered to be one of the best mixers for bourbon (that isn't Coke). However, meld the two components in innovative ways, and you get a delicious sipper. Bourbon cream — which gained prominence in the market in the early 2020s — is a showcase of the pairing potential.

Like a bourbon-based analogue to Irish cream, this bottled liqueur mixes the spirit with cream and optional additives. These flavorful tinges can be as simple as some caramel or food coloring, but New York distiller Do Good Spirits elevates the liqueur to a new complexity in its Beaverkill New York Craft Bourbon Cream. The brand employs high quality maple syrup — which is sourced locally — as well as cream from a nearby dairy farm, and cinnamon. Unsurprisingly, such a mix results in a delicious product, which accentuates the bourbon's flavors with syrup and the complexity of the added spice, all in a delightful creamy mouthfeel. So find a bottle from one of Do Good Spirit's distributors, or head to Roscoe, New York, in the Western Catskill Mountains, for a taste on site.