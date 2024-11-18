The Creamy Alcohol You Should Never Store In The Freezer
While some people swear by storing alcohol in the freezer — we had a friend who always kept his vodka amid the ice trays and frozen food — there are some types of spirits that should definitely not be stored there. Liquors that are 40 proof — 20% alcohol by volume — or below, can freeze at 22 degrees Fahrenheit, and since most home freezers get down to 0, these types of alcohol will freeze. Vodka, on the other hand, is typically 80 proof and thus requires a much lower temperature (-17 degrees Fahrenheit) to freeze. Irish cream liqueur, which ranges from 15% to 20% ABV, is especially susceptible to freezing temperatures not only because of its low alcohol content but also because of its ingredients.
Irish cream liqueur, the best-known brand being Bailey's, is made from a combination of Irish whiskey, cream, and flavoring, typically chocolate and vanilla. It's a sweet, boozy, creamy drink that can be sipped over ice, included to elevate your hot chocolate topped off with coconut flakes, used in dessert baking, or poured over a sundae. Its low alcohol content and the addition of cream means that when it's stored in the freezer it can become slushy and won't look or taste the same once it's been defrosted.
How to properly store Irish cream
It's this delightfully creamy texture of Irish cream that the freezer can wreak havoc on. Cream on its own can become destabilized from being frozen, with the water and fat separating. In combination with the other ingredients in the liqueur, frozen and then thawed Irish cream can add up to an unpalatable drinking experience. Irish cream doesn't actually even need to be refrigerated.
The recommended storage temperature for Irish cream is between 32 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Bailey's. So while you can store Irish cream in your refrigerator if you'd like, a cool spot out of direct sunlight, in, say, the pantry or a home bar is perfectly acceptable. Bailey's original recipe, and most equivalent brands, can last at room temperature for up to two years, whether opened or not. Other flavors or Irish cream may not last as long. So enjoy an Irish cream over ice while you whip up our Bailey's Irish cream stuffed chocolate recipe. And stay away from the freezer, please.