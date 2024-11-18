The Creamy Alcohol You Should Never Store In The Freezer

While some people swear by storing alcohol in the freezer — we had a friend who always kept his vodka amid the ice trays and frozen food — there are some types of spirits that should definitely not be stored there. Liquors that are 40 proof — 20% alcohol by volume — or below, can freeze at 22 degrees Fahrenheit, and since most home freezers get down to 0, these types of alcohol will freeze. Vodka, on the other hand, is typically 80 proof and thus requires a much lower temperature (-17 degrees Fahrenheit) to freeze. Irish cream liqueur, which ranges from 15% to 20% ABV, is especially susceptible to freezing temperatures not only because of its low alcohol content but also because of its ingredients.

Irish cream liqueur, the best-known brand being Bailey's, is made from a combination of Irish whiskey, cream, and flavoring, typically chocolate and vanilla. It's a sweet, boozy, creamy drink that can be sipped over ice, included to elevate your hot chocolate topped off with coconut flakes, used in dessert baking, or poured over a sundae. Its low alcohol content and the addition of cream means that when it's stored in the freezer it can become slushy and won't look or taste the same once it's been defrosted.