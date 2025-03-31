This Store-Brand Hard Seltzer Was One Of The Best We Tried
It's no secret that there are a lot of hard seltzers on store shelves from which to choose. Back in 2018, there were only 10 products classified as hard seltzers. By 2021, that number climbed to more than 300, and the industry continues to grow. Navigating this veritable cornucopia of brightly colored cans with clever names can be overwhelming. So Chowhound gathered up 11 of the best hard seltzers out there and gave them all a taste test. It turns out not every great hard seltzer arrives with its own fancy ad campaign: Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka + Soda made the list. That's right, a store brand competes for most-favored status among the likes of expensive, glossier products.
Costco launched its Kirkland Vodka + Soda range in January 2025, and it's now poised for spring breaks across the country (though it may still not be available at every location). In the ranking, the Kirkland hard seltzers (currently there are three flavors: pineapple, peach, and watermelon) approximated the very popular High Noon versions of vodka soda but at about a quarter of the price. While there is a difference between hard seltzers and canned cocktails, both categories have a lot of crossover, so these two vodka-based seltzers made our list, and both impressed.
High Noon fans should appreciate Costco's Kirkland Vodka + Soda
If you're familiar with High Noon's range of vodka seltzers, you'll notice similarities in the colorful but minimalist packaging, and even the overlap of flavors (High Noon has more). Each brand's vodka soda is gluten-free, with 100 calories per can and an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4.5%, about the same as beer. Each uses vodka as its base, rather than a fermented malt or sugar alcohol. Costco has not yet revealed who is making the new hard seltzers, though it's pretty well known that the bulk retailer partners with major labels for a lot of its Kirkland-branded products. Sometimes, the connection takes detective work, like figuring out who makes Costco's Kirkland Signature wine.
For our ranking, we took a more lo-fi approach, taste-testing the products side by side. We found that, while there are similarities in the flavors and levels of carbonation, there was a taste difference, particularly when it came to sweetness. Redditors also found specific differences in the two brands' watermelon expressions. Nevertheless, the comparison was favorable. At $25, or about $10 less per 18-can case, it's worth any shortcomings. Essentially, if you're not some sort of hard seltzer sommelier, these Kirkland Signature options should please any guests sitting around the grill or pool. One might also assume that if the brand takes off, there could be other flavors coming up if peach and watermelon don't do it for you.