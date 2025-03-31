This Store-Brand Hard Seltzer Was One Of The Best We Tried

It's no secret that there are a lot of hard seltzers on store shelves from which to choose. Back in 2018, there were only 10 products classified as hard seltzers. By 2021, that number climbed to more than 300, and the industry continues to grow. Navigating this veritable cornucopia of brightly colored cans with clever names can be overwhelming. So Chowhound gathered up 11 of the best hard seltzers out there and gave them all a taste test. It turns out not every great hard seltzer arrives with its own fancy ad campaign: Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka + Soda made the list. That's right, a store brand competes for most-favored status among the likes of expensive, glossier products.

Costco launched its Kirkland Vodka + Soda range in January 2025, and it's now poised for spring breaks across the country (though it may still not be available at every location). In the ranking, the Kirkland hard seltzers (currently there are three flavors: pineapple, peach, and watermelon) approximated the very popular High Noon versions of vodka soda but at about a quarter of the price. While there is a difference between hard seltzers and canned cocktails, both categories have a lot of crossover, so these two vodka-based seltzers made our list, and both impressed.