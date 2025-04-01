Yes, You Can Make Burgers In A Slow Cooker

When you think of cooking up a batch of burgers, high heat methods like the grill or skillet likely come to mind. However, for a more hands-off option, you can turn to a slow cooker. When simmered in an aromatic sauce, the burgers turn out mouth-wateringly tender, with an infused flavorful twist. And as long as you ensure balanced heat and enough liquid, they're also convenient. In fact, you can simmer them for as long as nine hours, making advanced dinner prep a breeze.

Sure, these burgers won't offer the same kind of smoky flavors as with a properly set up charcoal grill. And since there's no intense external heat, they won't develop the delectable brown crust of a top-notch smash burger, either. However, know the limitations, and the dish comes with its own special magic. For one, there'll be plenty of moisture, so even meat cooked well-done won't dry out. Furthermore, the burger becomes a canvas for a delicious sauce. Reminiscent of meatballs, you can create an aromatic foundation, which you can then ladle on right before serving. Aided by the assembly ease, it's a burger style worth looking into.