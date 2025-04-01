Yes, You Can Make Burgers In A Slow Cooker
When you think of cooking up a batch of burgers, high heat methods like the grill or skillet likely come to mind. However, for a more hands-off option, you can turn to a slow cooker. When simmered in an aromatic sauce, the burgers turn out mouth-wateringly tender, with an infused flavorful twist. And as long as you ensure balanced heat and enough liquid, they're also convenient. In fact, you can simmer them for as long as nine hours, making advanced dinner prep a breeze.
Sure, these burgers won't offer the same kind of smoky flavors as with a properly set up charcoal grill. And since there's no intense external heat, they won't develop the delectable brown crust of a top-notch smash burger, either. However, know the limitations, and the dish comes with its own special magic. For one, there'll be plenty of moisture, so even meat cooked well-done won't dry out. Furthermore, the burger becomes a canvas for a delicious sauce. Reminiscent of meatballs, you can create an aromatic foundation, which you can then ladle on right before serving. Aided by the assembly ease, it's a burger style worth looking into.
Slow cooker burgers turn out juicy and flavorful
Although by no means a widespread technique, the merits of slow-cooked burgers aren't unknown. The Connecticut steamed cheeseburger involves similarly preparing beef patties via a patient moisture-inducing method. Like with a slow cooker, the technique won't yield the most beefy tasting burger; the fat melts away during preparation. However, the burger does absorb and retain liquid during cooking, which makes it tender.
As a result, the advantage is in combining with additional flavors. Consider sauteing aromatics, throwing in spices, and constructing a tomato sauce in the slow-cooker to make a delectable twist. Or add spices of your choosing, as well as umami-laden Worcestershire sauce, and perhaps some liquid smoke right into the patty. Followed by a slow cook, the burgers come out tender and flavorful. So toast the buns, add some cheese and a classic condiment like ketchup or pickles, and this take on the burger will still delight.