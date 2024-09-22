How Connecticut Cheeseburgers Stand Out From The Crowd

No, we're not talking about "The Simpsons'" infamous "steamed hams" but rather steamed cheeseburgers, a real Connecticut tradition. Steaming may at first seem antithetical to the idea of a cheeseburger. Typical cheeseburgers are grilled to charred perfection and topped with a slice (or two) of cheese. (American cheese is a favorite of many chefs, including Bobby Flay, who can't stand fancy burger upgrades.) However, Connecticut likes to do things a little differently. Ted's, a Meriden, Connecticut, restaurant originated the regional favorite steamed cheeseburger in 1959.

Ted's burgers are prepared in a specialized steamer. Each 5 ½ ounce beef patty is nestled in a square metal container that's placed in an oven over a larger pan of water. Along with each beef patty, 2 ounces of cheddar are also added to the steaming oven. The beef is cooked all the way through, and the cheese is cooked until melted. Then, each patty is placed on a bun, and the melted cheese is poured over the patty. Steaming makes each burger extra juicy, and the cheese covers the burger like a blanket of gooey, melty goodness. This comes at the expense of the charred taste of a grilled burger, and no, Ted's will not cook your burger medium-rare. So if you want a true Connecticut cheeseburger, you'll have to get it well-done.

