The Red Flag You Shouldn't Ignore In Your Grocery Store's Refrigerated Cases

Grocery shopping is an essential part of life, and while there are some services that deliver groceries right to your home, it's more likely that you're setting foot in your local grocery store at least once or twice per week. When shopping, you're the one choosing all of the food you'll consume, so you need to know tell-tale signs of freshness to ensure everything you eat is safe. Next time you enter the refrigerated section, be wary if you see cold products with condensation on them; it could signal that they haven't been kept at the proper temperature.

Perishable foods should not be kept above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours, and the refrigerator temperature sweet spot is between 35 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit. So, while the foods in grocery store refrigerators might not reach what we'd consider room temperature, broken doors or faulty refrigeration systems could expose the food to too-high temperatures for an unsafe amount of time, leading to a food safety issue that can result in bacteria growth and potentially foodborne illness.