The Red Flag You Shouldn't Ignore In Your Grocery Store's Refrigerated Cases
Grocery shopping is an essential part of life, and while there are some services that deliver groceries right to your home, it's more likely that you're setting foot in your local grocery store at least once or twice per week. When shopping, you're the one choosing all of the food you'll consume, so you need to know tell-tale signs of freshness to ensure everything you eat is safe. Next time you enter the refrigerated section, be wary if you see cold products with condensation on them; it could signal that they haven't been kept at the proper temperature.
Perishable foods should not be kept above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours, and the refrigerator temperature sweet spot is between 35 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit. So, while the foods in grocery store refrigerators might not reach what we'd consider room temperature, broken doors or faulty refrigeration systems could expose the food to too-high temperatures for an unsafe amount of time, leading to a food safety issue that can result in bacteria growth and potentially foodborne illness.
Condensation is a sign of faulty refrigeration
In addition to refrigerated foods having a temperature threshold, frozen foods do as well: they should be kept below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. If any of those food products are wet, it's best not to purchase them.
"If products are sweating in the refrigerator, the temperature may not be correct," Sue A. James, MS, RDN, LDN, told Real Simple. James also added that it's important to check that all freezer doors in the store are closed and sealed properly. "If the doors do not close correctly, this can allow warm air to enter so the food items are not able to hold temperature."
Even if you don't notice condensation on your refrigerated foods, you still have to be vigilant when buying perishable groceries. Another quick way to maintain food safety when grocery shopping is to check expiration dates before buying any refrigerated or frozen grocery store foods. If its past its expiration date, bring it to the service counter.