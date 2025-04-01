Avoid Buying This Gag-Inducing Mayo Brand At All Costs
Mayonnaise is a kitchen staple that comes in handy in various different recipes. The tangy spread can be used to make Southern tomato sandwiches or pasta salad. It's also fabulous when whipping up spinach artichoke dip or salad dressing. Some even argue that mayonnaise can yield a drool-worthy grilled cheese sandwich with a delicious, golden crunch and extra flavor. Like other condiments on the market, there are multiple options for mayonnaise in the grocery aisle. How do you pick? Luckily, Chowhound ranked 12 popular mayonnaise brands to determine which is the best and the worst.
Each mayonnaise was tested by being dipped in potato chips. Then, the different products were judged based on their flavor. Did it have a specific eggy taste? Was it salty? Or did the spread simply just transport you back to childhood because of its nostalgic flavor? Topping the list in the first place was Wild Harvest mayonnaise. The product was praised for its creamy, rich texture and complex taste that mixed salty, umami, and sweet flavor profiles. The bottom of the list, however, was Primal Kitchen's mayonnaise. The gag-inducing condiment is made of avocado oil, which resulted in an overhaul of the spread's signature neutral taste. Given the product's strong taste, it may be difficult to incorporate it into the many recipes that traditional mayonnaise is known to work in. Because of that, we'd recommend leaving the funky spread on the shelf.
What's wrong with Primal Kitchen mayo
Well, why does Primal Kitchen mayonnaise taste like that? It's all in the ingredients. The product is made with only seven: avocado oil, organic vinegar, organic eggs, organic egg yolks, salt, rosemary extract, and mustard seed extract. When compared to Wild Harvest mayonnaise, there are a few glaring differences. Wild Harvest uses soybean oil rather than avocado oil and is devoid of strong herbs.
Starting with the oil, soybean oil is known for having a mild taste. Meanwhile, Primal Kitchen admits that avocado oil — while considered neutral — brings a "slightly grassy undertone and a buttery, nutty texture." Additionally, rosemary has a distinct woodsy and peppery flavor. Together, the ingredients throw off the light, creamy flavor that mayo is expected to bring to dishes.
Say you have already purchased the Primal Kitchen mayonnaise. What do you do now? Do you toss out the entire container? Well, to avoid food waste, it is best to attempt to make the product more palatable. Try incorporating the mayonnaise in a recipe that does not draw attention to the condiment, such as in a chocolate cake or a well-seasoned quiche. The key is to choose recipes with strong, contrasting flavors that will help hide the pungency of the mayonnaise. Another option is to add other ingredients to distract from the off-putting flavor. You could make a spicy mayonnaise by mixing the product with chili paste or whip up bacon-infused mayonnaise by combining mayonnaise and strained bacon fat.