Avoid Buying This Gag-Inducing Mayo Brand At All Costs

Mayonnaise is a kitchen staple that comes in handy in various different recipes. The tangy spread can be used to make Southern tomato sandwiches or pasta salad. It's also fabulous when whipping up spinach artichoke dip or salad dressing. Some even argue that mayonnaise can yield a drool-worthy grilled cheese sandwich with a delicious, golden crunch and extra flavor. Like other condiments on the market, there are multiple options for mayonnaise in the grocery aisle. How do you pick? Luckily, Chowhound ranked 12 popular mayonnaise brands to determine which is the best and the worst.

Each mayonnaise was tested by being dipped in potato chips. Then, the different products were judged based on their flavor. Did it have a specific eggy taste? Was it salty? Or did the spread simply just transport you back to childhood because of its nostalgic flavor? Topping the list in the first place was Wild Harvest mayonnaise. The product was praised for its creamy, rich texture and complex taste that mixed salty, umami, and sweet flavor profiles. The bottom of the list, however, was Primal Kitchen's mayonnaise. The gag-inducing condiment is made of avocado oil, which resulted in an overhaul of the spread's signature neutral taste. Given the product's strong taste, it may be difficult to incorporate it into the many recipes that traditional mayonnaise is known to work in. Because of that, we'd recommend leaving the funky spread on the shelf.