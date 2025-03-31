5 Delicious, Budget-Friendly Ways To Stretch Your Meals Further

One way to guarantee that your food lasts longer is by getting creative with what you do with leftovers. Minimizing food waste is one of the most effective ways to get the most out of your groceries, all the while surprising yourself with what scraps can actually be turned into. One dish that truly transforms the way you make use of leftover food is the humble omelet (which can be perfected with a few tips), scramble, or frittata. Simply add in your leftovers to your eggy mix to create a whole new meal. Easy add-ins include mushrooms, green onions, meat, or cheese, but you could really get creative with whatever you'd like to use up. This works as a heavier breakfast recipe or a late lunch snack.

For a completely plant-based alternative, make use of garbanzo flour to create an omelet or scramble formation. Garbanzo flour has a notable earthy taste with sweet undertones and holds up well in a pan when other denser ingredients are added. It is also one of the most popular gluten-free flours and is easy to find in most grocery stores. To recreate this eggless vegan meal, simply create a thick batter using the flour and the plant-based milk of your choice or water, then season to your liking. Once it is ready, you can pour the mixture into a pan and add your ingredients. If you want to double up on the garbanzo flavor, add in a dollop or two of hummus to keep it creamy and extra hearty.