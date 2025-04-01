Here's What Happened To Yumble After Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" has seen its fair share of foodie ideas. From unusual grilling tools like the Float 'N' Grill to home-brewed cold coffee from Bruw, there is little that the Sharks have not seen before. Yumble was one of the few exceptions, as the Sharks had yet to be pitched healthy meals for children.

Co-founders David and Joanna Parker brought the subscription meal plan for kids onto Season 10 of "Shark Tank." The pair did manage to strike a deal with Bethenny Frankel, a guest Shark on the show. Despite making a deal while on the show, the company was eventually sold in 2022.

Yumble was an unusual "Shark Tank" product in that it continued to exist until 2024, just under a different name and in a slightly different capacity. It didn't go totally under like the greatly missed Bantam Bagels, but after it was purchased, it wasn't the same Yumble that appeared on the show. Still, remnants of the original idea were integrated into the newer version of the product.