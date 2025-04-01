Here's What Happened To Yumble After Shark Tank
"Shark Tank" has seen its fair share of foodie ideas. From unusual grilling tools like the Float 'N' Grill to home-brewed cold coffee from Bruw, there is little that the Sharks have not seen before. Yumble was one of the few exceptions, as the Sharks had yet to be pitched healthy meals for children.
Co-founders David and Joanna Parker brought the subscription meal plan for kids onto Season 10 of "Shark Tank." The pair did manage to strike a deal with Bethenny Frankel, a guest Shark on the show. Despite making a deal while on the show, the company was eventually sold in 2022.
Yumble was an unusual "Shark Tank" product in that it continued to exist until 2024, just under a different name and in a slightly different capacity. It didn't go totally under like the greatly missed Bantam Bagels, but after it was purchased, it wasn't the same Yumble that appeared on the show. Still, remnants of the original idea were integrated into the newer version of the product.
About Yumble
Yumble is a subscription meal plan service designed specifically for children to eat healthier foods. Founders David and Joanna Parker created the meals to be equally nutritious and delicious, so kids would actually eat them. The couple was heavily inspired by their own kids' picky eating habits and wanted to create a solution for other parents dealing with similar issues.
Meals were to be delivered on a weekly basis. There were three different plans available, ranging from six meals to 12 meals to 24 meals. Yumble offered a total of 22 different meal items.
Yumble meals also automatically came with an activity and collectible items for the kids. Think what McDonald's did with the Happy Meal but healthier and delivered pre-made to your door. With their idea fairly developed and operational, the couple went onto "Shark Tank" looking for an investment.
What happened to Yumble on Shark Tank?
Yumble appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 10, Episode 8 in 2018. Upon pitching the idea, David and Joanna Parker presented the sharks with some samples to try. Overall, they seemed receptive to the samples themselves but were more divided when it came to the company.
Kevin O'Leary was the first to back out of a deal due to his past experience with subscription companies. He felt that despite managing to make a company like Yumble a success in the past, the amount of effort required would be exhausting. He also mentioned that competition would be quite high. Mark Cuban backed out for similar reasons as well.
On the other hand, guest shark Bethenny Frankel saw potential in Yumble and offered $500,000 for a 15% equity stake. Another guest shark, Rohan Oza, offered $500,000 with 12% equity in partnership with Lori Greiner. At this point, Frankel dropped her equity to only 6%, which the couple happily accepted.
Yumble immediately after Shark Tank
Like many other "Shark Tank" products, Yumble received a decent amount of media and internet attention after its episode aired. This phenomenon — also known as the "Shark Tank Effect" — was multiplied by Bethenny Frankel's online efforts. The guest shark promoted the company on her Instagram account, driving more public interest in the product.
One major setback immediately after the episode was the deal falling through. It isn't uncommon for deals to be made on "Shark Tank" but never actually materialize after the episode airs. Speaking on "The Kara Goldin Show," co-founder Joanna Parker confirmed that this was the case with Yumble, and a deal never actually came to fruition.
Still, Yumble saw a rise in sales after being on "Shark Tank," as annual revenue peaked at $10 million. The company also launched a spin-off called Yumble Up, which featured larger portions for older children after several customers complained about the portion sizes.
Selling the company
Yumble continued to maintain revenue in the millions, with an annual revenue of $8 million as of August 2022. Despite the success, the company made the decision to close up shop and sell Yumble off to a company known as Dibz Kidz. Dibz Kidz acquired both the products as well as the Yumble name.
The exact reasons for selling the company are not fully known, and it isn't clear how much Yumble was sold for. After the sale, the Yumble company website went dark and the product disappeared for a little bit as Dibz Kidz reworked it. The product debuted once again to the public in 2023, with some changes.
After Yumble was acquired by Dibz Kidz, the business model switched from pre-made meals to prepackaged snacks. It was still based around a subscription plan, but beyond that basic concept, there was little left of the Yumble that audiences saw on "Shark Tank."
Where Yumble is today
For a couple of years, Yumble operated in partnership with third-party snack companies. David and Joanna Parker were no longer part of the operation either once the company was sold. The name "Yumble" was still floating around for a period of time.
Unfortunately, Dibz Kidz shut down in July 2024, and Yumble went out of business along with it. The reasons behind the company's closure are not quite clear at the time of writing. Although Yumble found some success and fame from being on "Shark Tank," it was sadly only temporary. Parents seeking healthy meal plans or subscription snacks for their children will have to look elsewhere.
As for David and Joanna Parker, the couple is still raising their three kids who inspired them to create Yumble in the first place. While it isn't known if David has any special projects going on currently, Joanna does have a new business called Joanna Parker Coaching. Her new work focuses on helping busy mothers balance their work and home life.