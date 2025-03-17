Whatever Happened To Float 'N' Grill After Shark Tank?

Quite a few kitchen tools and food products pass through the halls of "Shark Tank." The popular television series centers around entrepreneurs pitching their ideas in order to potentially gain an investor and grow their businesses. Any product can be fair game, including cooking tools, foods, and drinks like the Poppi root beer brand.

A floating BBQ grill known simply as Float 'N' Grill made its appearance on season 12 of "Shark Tank." Although a deal was closed with one of the investors from the show, the business ultimately couldn't stay afloat. The item is listed as "sold out" on both Amazon and the company's website, which, along with its social media channels, has remained dark since 2023.

While there are always people looking to master the art of grilling and plenty of grilling hacks to improve your efforts, it would seem the market wasn't really looking for what the Float 'N' Grill had to offer. In Reddit discussions, several users have questioned the necessity of the item, as well as who the exact market was in the first place. Overall, while the Float 'N' Grill did have a shot at making it, it ultimately disappeared with little to no fanfare.