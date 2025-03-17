Whatever Happened To Float 'N' Grill After Shark Tank?
Quite a few kitchen tools and food products pass through the halls of "Shark Tank." The popular television series centers around entrepreneurs pitching their ideas in order to potentially gain an investor and grow their businesses. Any product can be fair game, including cooking tools, foods, and drinks like the Poppi root beer brand.
A floating BBQ grill known simply as Float 'N' Grill made its appearance on season 12 of "Shark Tank." Although a deal was closed with one of the investors from the show, the business ultimately couldn't stay afloat. The item is listed as "sold out" on both Amazon and the company's website, which, along with its social media channels, has remained dark since 2023.
While there are always people looking to master the art of grilling and plenty of grilling hacks to improve your efforts, it would seem the market wasn't really looking for what the Float 'N' Grill had to offer. In Reddit discussions, several users have questioned the necessity of the item, as well as who the exact market was in the first place. Overall, while the Float 'N' Grill did have a shot at making it, it ultimately disappeared with little to no fanfare.
The downfall of Float 'N' Grill
After the Float 'N' Grill was featured on "Shark Tank," the product had some spikes in sales. Shortly after the episode aired, the grill sold out and had to be restocked in May 2021. There was also some fanfare regarding the deal that was struck, as it was featured in the Detroit Free Press with the founders of the device discussing their experience on the show.
This was followed by some news interviews, including appearances on "The Today Show." When it came to the product itself, though, things were slow moving. As media hype started to dwindle, the Float 'N' Grill appeared in the Rolling Stone holiday gift guide in December 2021. This appeared to do little for the product, as it still wasn't licensed by a major company nearly a year later in August 2022.
Media attention faded completely and sales continued to dwindle. For a year, the product was listed as currently unavailable on Amazon and only available for pre-order on the company website. In April 2023, the item was listed as "sold out" on both sites and has remained that way since; the company's Instagram has also been shut down entirely.