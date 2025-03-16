Here's What Happened To Bruw After Shark Tank

During his appearance, Max Feber positioned Bruw as a cost-effective way to make cold brew at home. Home brewing systems were available, but, as Feber noted, they cost hundreds of dollars. The Bruw filters for his system sold for $15 to $20. In the year before his appearance on the show's tenth season, sales were $50,000 and, he told the panel, he expected to double that in the year ahead. The "sharks" nodded heads when he shared he had received a patent for the filter just a few days before the episode was filmed.

This wasn't Feber's first foray with a business competition show. After starting with a $10,000 cash infusion from a Kickstarter campaign, the teen had appeared on a local version of "Shark Tank" called "Hatched." Following his appearance on that show, Feder signed deals with Home Shopping Network and Grommet.

Kevin O' Leary expressed a few concerns about Feber, first noting the entrepreneur had a single product rather than a full-fledged company — a frequent complaint of the self-professed Mr. Wonderful. He was also worried that Feber, then in his freshman year at Babson College, would not be able to focus on the business full-time. Nonetheless, O'Leary offered the requested $50,000 but wanted 50% of the company. Damon Johns made a competitive offer for 30%. But, after Mark Cuban suggested Feber switch his focus from bringing down the product's landed cost to using advertising to drive sales, Feber took the former Mavericks owner up on the same 30% Johns had offered.