Whatever Happened To Bantam Bagels From 'Shark Tank'?
For years now, bagels have been considered an American breakfast staple. Bantam Bagels, initially introduced on the television show "Shark Tank," aimed to put a new spin on a breakfast classic by stuffing this beloved food item with cream cheese. Like other food brands — for example, the root beer company Poppi — the creators of Bantam Bagels appeared on the show seeking investment and success, and the founders ultimately managed to secure an investment deal on the show.
While this was fantastic news for the pair of owners, the good times did not last, unfortunately, and their company has since become defunct. Pressure on supply chains during the pandemic made it near impossible to keep up stock and production has since been put on hold. Bantam Bagels may have ceased production, but that isn't to say that they aren't missed.
Many hungry fans have taken to Reddit to share their nostalgia for the brand. The disappearance of the bagels caused such uproar that a petition was launched online clamoring for the bagels to make a return at Starbucks. Some have even taken to making their own copycat recipes at home.
The downfall of Bantam Bagels
After Bantam Bagels struck a deal with Lori Greiner on "Shark Tank," the group quickly got to work making the brand into a viral success. The product went on to be featured in grocery stores, Starbucks locations, Delta Airlines flights, and more. It was such a hit that many consider this to be one of the most successful products to ever come out of the popular ABC series.
Bantam Bagels became so successful, in fact, that it was sold to T. Marzetti Company in 2018 for $34 million. The product also found a huge foothold in Starbucks, where the delicious snacks became a store hit and social media sensation. These bagels went nationwide in the U.S., while curious customers from outside the country took to Internet forums to with curiosity about these new miniature filled bagels.
Despite this huge wave of success initially, the pandemic was the start of the downfall of Bantam Bagels. The company struggled through 2020 and when 2022 came around, T. Marzetti Company decided to discontinue production. The bagels were also discontinued at Starbucks much to fans' disappointment, landing right next to bananas on the list of highly sought out items that Starbucks no longer sells. As of 2023, the company's website has gone dark.