Whatever Happened To Bantam Bagels From 'Shark Tank'?

For years now, bagels have been considered an American breakfast staple. Bantam Bagels, initially introduced on the television show "Shark Tank," aimed to put a new spin on a breakfast classic by stuffing this beloved food item with cream cheese. Like other food brands — for example, the root beer company Poppi — the creators of Bantam Bagels appeared on the show seeking investment and success, and the founders ultimately managed to secure an investment deal on the show.

While this was fantastic news for the pair of owners, the good times did not last, unfortunately, and their company has since become defunct. Pressure on supply chains during the pandemic made it near impossible to keep up stock and production has since been put on hold. Bantam Bagels may have ceased production, but that isn't to say that they aren't missed.

Many hungry fans have taken to Reddit to share their nostalgia for the brand. The disappearance of the bagels caused such uproar that a petition was launched online clamoring for the bagels to make a return at Starbucks. Some have even taken to making their own copycat recipes at home.