Wrap Your Grilled Cheese In Bacon And Thank Us Later

Cheese and bacon are two foods you love apart. But when they're together, it's absolute heaven. It's actually scientifically proven that bacon tastes good with almost anything, and grilled cheese is no exception. Sure, you could slap some bacon inside your grilled cheese, but why not go the extra mile and wrap the whole sandwich in crispy, sizzling bacon? Trust us, once you try it, your grilled cheese game will never be the same.

To create this bacon-wrapped masterpiece, start with a classic grilled cheese: Two slices of bread and your favorite cheese. Bacon pairs better with certain cheeses, so try sharp cheddar, Gouda, or gruyere for optimal results. Pepper Jack adds a nice kick, or try a smoked Gouda for an extra layer of smoky flavor to complement the bacon. To keep it ultra gooey, add a slice of American cheese to the mix for melty perfection.

Now, for the glorious bacon blanket: You'll need about 4 to 6 slices of bacon, depending on the size of your bread, to wrap the sandwich in two layers. Lay the bacon strips side by side, slightly overlapping, and place your assembled grilled cheese in the center. Then fold the bacon over the sandwich like a cozy bacon cocoon, ensuring it's completely covered.