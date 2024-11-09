Wrap Your Grilled Cheese In Bacon And Thank Us Later
Cheese and bacon are two foods you love apart. But when they're together, it's absolute heaven. It's actually scientifically proven that bacon tastes good with almost anything, and grilled cheese is no exception. Sure, you could slap some bacon inside your grilled cheese, but why not go the extra mile and wrap the whole sandwich in crispy, sizzling bacon? Trust us, once you try it, your grilled cheese game will never be the same.
To create this bacon-wrapped masterpiece, start with a classic grilled cheese: Two slices of bread and your favorite cheese. Bacon pairs better with certain cheeses, so try sharp cheddar, Gouda, or gruyere for optimal results. Pepper Jack adds a nice kick, or try a smoked Gouda for an extra layer of smoky flavor to complement the bacon. To keep it ultra gooey, add a slice of American cheese to the mix for melty perfection.
Now, for the glorious bacon blanket: You'll need about 4 to 6 slices of bacon, depending on the size of your bread, to wrap the sandwich in two layers. Lay the bacon strips side by side, slightly overlapping, and place your assembled grilled cheese in the center. Then fold the bacon over the sandwich like a cozy bacon cocoon, ensuring it's completely covered.
Tips for the best bacon-wrapped grilled cheese
Ready to get cooking? You might know that mayo makes grilled cheese extra crispy, but for this recipe, you could actually skip the butter or mayo that you'd normally slather on the outside of your bread. You won't need it because the bacon does the job of creating that crispy, golden crust. But, if you want to keep it on the inside, it'll only add more flavor. Once wrapped, cook the sandwich over medium heat, carefully flipping with tongs to get that bacon nice and crispy on all sides. Five minutes on each side should do the trick, but you might need to cook it a bit longer to ensure the bacon is fully rendered and crisp.
Pro tip: Partially cook the bacon for a couple of minutes before wrapping to ensure it crisps up evenly. This way, your sandwich won't end up with undercooked bacon or an overcooked center. Go extra gourmet by adding some extra fillings to the inside—tomato slices, perfectly caramelized onions, or even a fried egg can elevate this sandwich into a jaw-dropping meal. If you're really going for it, drizzle a little maple syrup or hot honey over the finished sandwich for a sweet-and-salty explosion.