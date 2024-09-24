Skim Vs Full Fat Milk: Which Is Better For Creating Latte Art?

Lattes require minimal ingredients of simple pours of espresso and warmed milk. While this makes for simple recipes, it also means that each ingredient in a latte has to be just right for the beverage to blossom — especially when it comes to making the perfect latte art. While we could spend hours discussing things like espresso, milk pitchers, and steaming wands, let's start off by diving into the best type of milk for latte art instead. Because the perfect milk foam is the secret to flawless latte art.

The sugar, fat, and protein levels of each type of milk vary, so some milk will have an easier time making latte art than others. Typically dairy-based milk is best, as this option has the proper levels of fat to provide a smooth, blank milk foam canvas. So now we're left with just one question. Skim versus full fat milk: which is better for creating latte art?

While latte connoisseurs might think a full-fat option is best, the opposite is actually true. The bubbles in skim milk foam are much more delicate than in full fat milk, which means skim foam is easier to manipulate into a design. Meanwhile, the excess fat in whole milk can destabilize the milk foam too fast. Additionally, the bubbles in skim are larger than whole, which means the skim foam will be more stable and the design will stick around for a longer time.

