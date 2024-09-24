Skim Vs Full Fat Milk: Which Is Better For Creating Latte Art?
Lattes require minimal ingredients of simple pours of espresso and warmed milk. While this makes for simple recipes, it also means that each ingredient in a latte has to be just right for the beverage to blossom — especially when it comes to making the perfect latte art. While we could spend hours discussing things like espresso, milk pitchers, and steaming wands, let's start off by diving into the best type of milk for latte art instead. Because the perfect milk foam is the secret to flawless latte art.
The sugar, fat, and protein levels of each type of milk vary, so some milk will have an easier time making latte art than others. Typically dairy-based milk is best, as this option has the proper levels of fat to provide a smooth, blank milk foam canvas. So now we're left with just one question. Skim versus full fat milk: which is better for creating latte art?
While latte connoisseurs might think a full-fat option is best, the opposite is actually true. The bubbles in skim milk foam are much more delicate than in full fat milk, which means skim foam is easier to manipulate into a design. Meanwhile, the excess fat in whole milk can destabilize the milk foam too fast. Additionally, the bubbles in skim are larger than whole, which means the skim foam will be more stable and the design will stick around for a longer time.
If skim is better, why is whole milk the standard?
Skim milk strikes a perfect balance between an ultra-rich foam and a light one. So whether you want a seasonal pumpkin spice latte or an evergreen vanilla, ask for skim milk instead the next time you order. Still, if skim milk is a better option for latte art, why is whole milk typically the go-to option in cafés? While skim milk might be easier to manipulate into art, whole milk is typically the milk of choice because of its extra rich, creamy flavor. Skim usually presents itself as a lighter alternative.
For all those who swear by non-dairy milk options such as plant-based milks, we recommend you opt for barista blend versions of your almond and soy if you want latte art in your cup. Because these types of milk are thinner than their dairy counterparts, it will be much more difficult to make art with them. The plant-based milk needs to be specifically altered to resemble the milk fat in dairy milk to create a stable base for latte art to come to life.
When it comes to coffee, you should enjoy a cup however you please. But for a truly luscious latte with perfect art, ask for skim milk every time. And hey, if you want to see the difference for yourself, here's a coffee expert's advice on making latte art at home.