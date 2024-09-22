The Traditional Australian Breakfast Looks A Lot Like A Plate From England

While the average weekday breakfast in Australia usually features a bowl of Weetabix or toast with vegemite (the Australian cousin of British marmite), more leisurely breakfasts often consist of a traditional meal called the "big fry-up." Aptly named, this hearty meal traditionally includes several types of protein, whole grain toast, beans, and sometimes sautéed veggies lightly seasoned with salt and pepper.

If the Australian fry-up sounds familiar, you're not imagining things — it's an almost perfect replica of the traditional full English breakfast popular throughout the UK. Food culture was just one of many things transferred to Australia from England during its time as an English penal colony. Between 1788 and 1868, over 160,000 people were sent to Australia for crimes they were convicted for in England. Even after this practice ended, many ex-felons remained to start new lives, infusing Australian culture with many English traditions.

Though there's a vast contrast between modern English and Australian cultures today, both versions of this hearty morning meal — the full breakfast and the big fry-up — remain extremely similar. Both meals feature eggs accompanied by both sausage and bacon, buttered wheat toast, and as previously mentioned, a generous helping of sweet-and-savory baked beans. Sautéed veggies are optional, but usually include mushrooms and sliced tomatoes. Tomatoes may be lightly roasted or sliced fresh.

