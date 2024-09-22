The Traditional Australian Breakfast Looks A Lot Like A Plate From England
While the average weekday breakfast in Australia usually features a bowl of Weetabix or toast with vegemite (the Australian cousin of British marmite), more leisurely breakfasts often consist of a traditional meal called the "big fry-up." Aptly named, this hearty meal traditionally includes several types of protein, whole grain toast, beans, and sometimes sautéed veggies lightly seasoned with salt and pepper.
If the Australian fry-up sounds familiar, you're not imagining things — it's an almost perfect replica of the traditional full English breakfast popular throughout the UK. Food culture was just one of many things transferred to Australia from England during its time as an English penal colony. Between 1788 and 1868, over 160,000 people were sent to Australia for crimes they were convicted for in England. Even after this practice ended, many ex-felons remained to start new lives, infusing Australian culture with many English traditions.
Though there's a vast contrast between modern English and Australian cultures today, both versions of this hearty morning meal — the full breakfast and the big fry-up — remain extremely similar. Both meals feature eggs accompanied by both sausage and bacon, buttered wheat toast, and as previously mentioned, a generous helping of sweet-and-savory baked beans. Sautéed veggies are optional, but usually include mushrooms and sliced tomatoes. Tomatoes may be lightly roasted or sliced fresh.
Recreating an Australian big fry-up at home
You don't have to wait to visit Australia to enjoy an authentic fry-up breakfast. The components are fairly easy to find, usually inexpensive, and uncomplicated to prepare. However, there are a few important details to keep in mind for authenticity's sake. For instance, the eggs are typically prepared sunny-side up rather than scrambled, and the dish usually includes both bacon and sausage. You'll also want to choose a high-quality brand of baked beans to ensure all the components create an elevated dining experience.
Timing is the most important part of getting all of your big fry-up ingredients on the plate at the same time. Start the sausage and bacon first, so they have time to render. You can even make them simultaneously by starting the sausage in a pan and cooking the bacon in the oven. If you're including mushrooms, feel free to fry them up with the sausage to give them flavor and save time. Just don't crowd the pan, or your food won't brown properly.
Start heating your eggs and beans when everything else is about halfway done, as they'll cook faster than the other components. Now's also the time to slice and season some fresh tomatoes and heat up your toast. Once everything is ready, arrange it on a warmed plate and dress your toast with a pat of butter. Enjoy your feast with a hot cup of tea or coffee, as both are popular in Australia.