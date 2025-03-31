The Organization Tool That's Actually Built Into Your Freezer (And We Had No Idea)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A few years ago, an appliance expert told Daily Mail that the theory regarding the ridges on the bottom of your freezer existing solely for storage should be officially debunked, as they are instead there to circulate air and keep products from being permanently frozen to its surface. However, that doesn't mean freezer owners can't get a bit creative when trying to maximize space. It's very easy to overload a small freezer, and sometimes it is much handier to have less food taking up all of its space (especially when defrosting your freezer, where removing every single item is far too much work). In fact, plenty of people have already been utilizing these ridged lines in order to keep thinner products, like frozen meat, in a vertical line in order to save much-needed space in the freezer.

Prepackaged items are able to slot together beautifully within each ridge to clear out room for other products that aren't as conveniently shaped. Similar to the way that utensils will nest together when around like objects, frozen food can do the same if in comparable packaging. However, while it may look nice and neat in the freezer, don't forget to eat frozen meat before it goes bad or succumbs to freezer burn.