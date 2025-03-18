What It Means To 'Nest' Utensils In The Dishwasher, And Why You Should Never Do It

Have you ever noticed that your dishwasher seems to be missing a few spots on your silverware? While these dirty forks and spoons can be easily remedied with a bit of ketchup, there is actually an easy fix that can prevent silverware coming from the dishwasher uncleaned. The issue may be because one of the most common mistakes when loading the dishwasher is nesting utensils together.

The act of nesting utensils occurs when silverware fits together in a way that can block the dishwasher from cleaning the entire utensil. Certain items that sport similar shapes, like a set of spoons or ladles, can sit back-to-front, blocking the water from hitting the entire surface of the utensils. However, avoiding this can be as easy as incorporating one simple step in your routine as you load the dishwasher.