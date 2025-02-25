Can Steak Go Bad In The Freezer?

If you have purchased a copious number of T-bone and porterhouse steaks to be enjoyed at some point in the not-so-distant future, then you may understandably wonder how long your steaks will last in the deep freeze. Generally speaking, whole cuts of meat, like beef steaks, remain viable in the freezer for six months to a year, provided that you store them properly. It's also helpful here to clarify what "going bad" means. Bad meat can include steaks that are freezer burned but can also refer to rancid meat. The way you deal with each of these issues determines how well the steaks respond to their time in the freezer.

Let's start with freezer burn. Your steaks will get freezer burned –- go bad, in this case -– if they're not stored correctly. When your meat gets freezer burned, the moisture in the outer layers of the meat has evaporated over the weeks and months the meat has been in the freezer. The affected meat takes on a brown appearance. You can still eat them, though they'll probably be dry and unpleasant.

To prevent this from happening and to prep them for the freezer, you should wrap them in a non-porous plastic. (Vacuum-wrapping is even better freezer hack.) You'll provide additional protection for the steaks if you slip them into a zip-top bag. This one step goes a long way toward ensuring that your meat doesn't succumb to freezer burn before you can eat it.