How To Store Frozen Food While Defrosting The Freezer

There are plenty of freezer hacks that can make your life easier, but while freezers are among the most essential appliances in a kitchen, one part of their maintenance is often overlooked: defrosting. Despite being something you should do once a year, most folks tend to put off defrosting their freezers until the build-up is severe. Unfortunately, even if you do need to defrost your freezer, there's the issue of what to do with your frozen food so that it doesn't thaw out during the process. Thankfully, there are a ton of solutions that can work for any situation.

The easiest way to keep your food frozen while defrosting is by storing it in coolers packed with ice packs to keep the temperature down. However, if you don't have any coolers lying around, packing the food tightly in cardboard boxes with ice packs can also work. Alternatively, if you're defrosting your freezer during the winter, things will be easier when temps are below freezing because you can stow the food in a cooler or box and keep it outside in a safe place.

Now, if you're lacking coolers or boxes and don't have a lot of food to store, you can cook it up and either use it as a meal or refreeze it to eat later. You might also consider asking a nearby family to store your frozen goods or a neighbor. Defrosting can take between two and 24 hours, depending on the methods used and how thick the ice build-up is, so planning accordingly is incredibly important!