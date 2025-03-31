Where To Find The Store-Bought Version Of Arby's Iconic Fries

Arby's curly fries are well-coated in a batter made of yellow cornmeal and other wheat products to achieve their crunchy exterior, and then fried to golden brown perfection before being served. The same ingredients can be found in the frozen product, giving the at-home fries their signature flavor. The frozen product is advertised as being quick to prepare: Once you have the fries, all you need to do is pop them in the oven (although they can also be tossed in an air fryer or fried in oil on the stovetop). If you want something to dip them in, two of Arby's fan-favorite sauces are also sold in grocery stores, including the chain's sweet and tangy Signature Sauce and its Horsey Sauce, so you can get the full authentic experience.

Arby's seasoned curly fries were included in Chowhound's ranking of frozen french fries, where they were praised for tasting very similar to what you're served at the fast food joint. The texture was also as expected. However, the frozen product was docked for its inconsistent shape, as the bag contained only a few true curly fries, as well as for its high price (they can cost as much as $6.49). So while the taste and texture of the frozen product will remind you of the fast food version, the overall quality may be diminished if you end up with a bag full of duds.