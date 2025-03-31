Capicola Vs Honey Ham: How Do They Compare?

Despite what you might see at the grocery store or at your nearest sandwich shop, there are a lot of under-the-radar deli meat options out there. Just the pork protein alone has so many different ways of being prepared, cooked, and served that most people don't know about. With so many varieties, it can be hard to tell them all apart.

Capicola and honey ham are both relatively well liked, but few actually know what makes them different. It mostly comes down to the cut of meat used and cooking method. Overall, capicola is made using pork shoulder and is dry cured, while honey ham is made using pork shank and is wet cured.

These differences result in both meats having their distinct flavor profiles and textures. Despite the fact that they are both made from pork, curing methods can cause a lot of changes to the way meat smells, tastes, and feels. As a result, both capicola and honey ham are equally delicious but noticeably different.