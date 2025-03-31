Flavor Your Red Meat With Tinned Fish And Never Look Back

Long enjoyed in the cuisines of places like Spain, Portugal, South Korea, and Nordic countries, tinned fish have now firmly made it to American shores. Sure, a can of tuna for salad or anchovies for Caesar dressing likely already stowed in the pantry, but the kind of tinned fish you'd use for a fancy charcuterie board is a newer advent.

In addition to enjoyment on its own, a creative application for nice tinned seafood is alongside red meat. Many types of canned fish are satiated with a bold savory note, which complements beef for an especially umami-laden take on surf 'n turf. From crafting a sauce, relish, or simply serving alongside, there's several routes of mouthwatering crossover.

Most popular for the task are anchovies; in paste form they're already a great twist for steak. However, reach for the tinned fish, and the options expand. For instance, marry with chopped garlic, olive oil, and parsley to yield a Northern Italian bagna cauda, which is the perfect zesty topping for a medium-rare slice of beef. Or sauté into a nuttier form as an anchovy butter, spooning the creamy mixture atop steak. After all, just a little canned fish will amplify beef flavors to surprising effect.