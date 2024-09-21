The Countertop Solution To Cook A Whole Chicken Without Ever Turning On The Oven

Cooking a whole chicken in the oven takes time. You've got to preheat the oven, prep the bird, and cook for 20 to 25 minutes for every pound it weighs, which can sometimes add up to more than an hour. Fortunately, there's a countertop solution to cook a whole chicken without ever turning on the oven: a panini press.

A double-sided grilling appliance usually reserved for toasting sandwiches, the panini press is also capable of grilling a whole chicken, with some caveats. Obviously, a very large whole chicken would never fit between the plates of a panini press, so you need a bird that's on the smallish side (or a very large panini press). In a Food Network video, Chef Alton Brown recommended using a Cornish game hen for this method.

You'll also need to spatchcock, or butterfly, the chicken in order for it to fit inside the panini press. This involves removing the backbone (add that to the list of things you didn't know your kitchen shears could do) and lying it flat. Grill on high for about 12 minutes (if using a Cornish game hen) and you'll have a perfectly juicy end result complete with crispy skin.

