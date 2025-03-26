What Kind Of Meat Does Wendy's Use For Its Breakfast Baconator?

The original Wendy's Baconator came out in 2007, but its beloved breakfast counterpart, the Breakfast Baconator, didn't appear on menus until 2020. Aside from the familiar presence of a soft bun, fresh-cracked egg, sliced American cheese, and Swiss cheese sauce, you might be wondering what kind of meat Wendy's serves on this iconic breakfast pick, because it isn't beef. Wendy's actually puts two different types of meat on its Breakfast Baconator: slices of Applewood smoked bacon, of course, and a grilled sausage patty.

While some fast food restaurants use fake protein and eggs on their sandwiches for the sake of convenience, Wendy's is one of the fast food chains that uses real eggs and meat. The cured bacon used on this sandwich is flavored with salt, smoke flavoring, sugar, and sodium preservatives. The sausage, on the other hand, is made up of pork, spices, salt, sugar, and dextrose.

On its website, Wendy's warns customers that employees grill the Breakfast Baconator's sausage patty on the same surface as ingredients containing soy and milk, so it may not be safe for those with allergies to these products. If you're not in that group, enjoy this iconic breakfast item to your heart's content. With multiple slices of cheese and bacon, the sandwich comes in at a whopping 710 calories. It's a beast of a breakfast. Wendy's does not serve the Breakfast Baconator all day, though, so get it while it's hot sometime before the switch over to lunch.