The Tell-Tale Signs Your Bacon Is Undercooked

Bacon is so much more than a breakfast meat and can be used beyond being a salty, squiggly little smile to curve below two sunny side up eggs. It transcends one purpose, finding use well beyond the breakfast plate. It is the bold "B" on a BLT sandwich (or BLT pasta salad), a salty, rich sprinkling on a maple glazed donut, and the cinching tie that brings together the iconic jalapeño popper. Beyond its versatility, bacon holds another appeal: It's easy to cook. You can fry it, microwave it, or even cook it in the oven if you so please. There is, alas, one hitch. It can be difficult to tell when bacon is fully cooked.

Now, this may not be an issue for those who like their bacon burnt black, but for those who enjoy a more floppy, pinkish bacon, determining when your bacon is done can be quite difficult. In terms of official guidance, bacon is generally considered safe to eat once it has reached an internal temperature of 148 degrees Fahrenheit. However, bacon is usually pretty thin, so properly gauging your bacon's doneness with a thermometer can be rather difficult.

Luckily, there are a few ways to tell that your bacon is fully cooked, sans thermometer. You'll just have to look for a few visual cues, including change in color, firmness, and size. Generally, uncooked bacon will be much softer and wetter than cooked bacon. It will also be pale in color.