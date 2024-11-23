The Ultimate Way To Enjoy Cake For Breakfast

To prepare your cake waffles, all you need to do is follow the directions on your box of cake mix and get your waffle iron greased and ready. Once heated, it should take about four to six minutes to get these cake waffles to golden-brown perfection with a tender crumb that is moist on the inside while bearing that signature crisp waffle exterior.

Once you have this process down, you can experiment with different cake flavors. If you're looking to pair with classic maple syrup or honey as a topping, a pumpkin spice cake waffle can be an ideal option, while a chocolate cake iteration might call for a dusting of powdered sugar and a pile of syrupy strawberries instead. Try a carrot cake spin with cream cheese icing if you want to stay close to the breakfast food category. You can even swirl different batters together to create fun flavor combinations with visual impact, like red velvet and strawberry or confetti with gingerbread. Either way, a scoop of ice cream to make them a la mode can't hurt, and you can even opt for fresh mint or some slivered almonds sprinkled on top for added texture, too.

There may have been a time when making cake was among the things you didn't know your waffle iron could do. But with this inspired take on a breakfast favorite, you get to have yours, and eat it for breakfast, too.