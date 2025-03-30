10 Different Ways To Use Ketchup Beyond Dipping
You'll find a bottle of ketchup in the fridge or pantry of most American homes. Your favorite tangy condiment has long been the go-to for fried foods, burgers, and hot dogs, but there are so many more ways to use ketchup that make it one of the most valuable staples to keep in your kitchen.
Outside of its typical use as a dip or spread, ketchup is actually a versatile ingredient you can incorporate into recipes that call for a flavor boost. The tomatoes and vinegar in ketchup add a bit of acidity while the sugar and spices give your dishes a more complex flavor. A few tablespoons of ketchup can replace tomato paste and add texture to chili, stew, and bean recipes, or it can serve as a base if you're throwing together a quick stir-fry or mixing up your own barbecue sauce. It even lends a tangy-yet-sweet flavor to savory soup recipes when you're in need of some extra oomph. If you're ready to get a little more creative with that bottle, here's how adding a little ketchup into the mix can elevate your cooking.
Add it to marinades
Soaking your meats in a well-seasoned marinade before cooking is one of the easiest ways to ensure your end result is tender, juicy, and bursting with flavor. If you're firing up your grill this summer, you'll want to keep the ketchup nearby — but not just for the burgers!
Thanks to its rich tomato flavor, ketchup makes an ideal foundation for savory marinades. The balance of sweetness, acidity, and tanginess enhances the flavor of meat and poultry. Combined with other ingredients like soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, or mustard, ketchup makes a rich base for marinating. A soy sauce marinade is perfect when you're craving that umami flavor, while a few teaspoons of hot sauce in your ketchup marinade works great for those who like a spicy kick.
Plus, ketchup is acidic, which means it will help to tenderize your meats. This makes it a great choice for tougher cuts of beef or chicken. Ketchup marinades work especially well for grilling or roasting because the sugars will form a tasty, crispy outer layer on meats and vegetables.
Use it in a glaze
Just like marinating, glazing meat before cooking can elevate the flavor and texture of your final product. When heated, a glaze caramelizes to form a flavorful coating that helps lock in moisture, keeping the meat juicy and tender.
People have been squirting some ketchup onto meatloaf for years, and for good reason. Ketchup makes a great base for a traditional meatloaf glaze, as the savory flavors helps add brightness. The sugar in ketchup is what makes it caramelize when heated, creating that rich, glossy texture you're looking for with a glaze. A ketchup-based glaze works particularly well for grilling or roasting meats, as it creates a mouth-watering crispy exterior. Slathering on a ketchup glaze before cooking will also yield a glossy, tender baked ham, and you can use it for other meats like chicken, steak, or ribs. Ketchup works on its own as a glaze, which makes it convenient when you're looking for something simple. You can also easily customize your ketchup glaze by adding in other ingredients or your favorite spices.
Make sauce for meatballs
Finding the perfect sauce to go with your meatballs is no small feat. Not everyone has the time (or patience) to prep and simmer all those ingredients for hours on end! If you're looking for a simple yet tasty sauce recipe you can make with ingredients you already have on hand, use ketchup as the base. Some chefs might cringe at the idea, but hey, a shortcut once in a while never hurt anyone.
You can use ketchup to make a savory tomato sauce for your meatballs, which works if you're eating them with spaghetti or putting them in a hero. Ketchup can also be combined with ingredients like brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce to create a deliciously balanced sweet and sour sauce, which you can pair with veggies like onions and peppers. All you need to do to make a ketchup sauce for meatballs is simmer a few spoons of ketchup along with your other chosen seasonings for 10 to 15 minutes on the stove. The sugar in the ketchup will help the sauce to thicken, and you can add water to thin it out according to your preferences.
Make a DIY barbecue sauce
Barbecue sauce is the essential ingredient of most summer cookouts and comfort food cravings. That perfect mix of sweet, tangy, and smoky goodness turns slabs of meat and ordinary sandwiches into something irresistible. If you read your food labels, you may have noticed that ketchup is a common ingredient in store-bought barbecue sauces along with other spices and flavorings.
Using ketchup as a base, you can easily and quickly craft your own barbecue sauce that's customized to your tastes. All you need to make a DIY barbecue sauce is ketchup, a sweetener like brown sugar or honey, some vinegar, and a handful of your favorite spices like garlic, smoked paprika, and mustard. The ketchup gives your sauce a tangy, savory flavor, while the other ingredients give you that characteristic smoky barbecue flavor. You can slather your homemade barbecue sauce on meats before grilling or roasting, or jar it and use it as a dip or topping.
Boost a chilli, stew, or pot of beans
There's nothing like the smell of a home-cooked stew simmering on the stove, or digging into a warm bowl of chili on a cold day. The fragrances of all the ingredients come together while you're cooking, preparing you for the moment you get to take your first bite. Even though some stew and chili recipes require lots of ingredients and prep work, you can cut your time and effort by stirring some ketchup into the mix.
A generous squeeze of ketchup can replace canned or fresh tomatoes or tomato paste in chili, stew, or bean recipes. It can also be used as a flavoring, adding a bit of texture and tanginess to your dish. The sugar in ketchup will help balance the heat in any spices you're using, too. Interestingly, some Caribbean-style and Japanese curries have ketchup as a main ingredient! Just be wary about sugar — ketchup can sweeten your recipes significantly, so be sure to taste test as you're incorporating it.
Mix it into a dressing
A drizzle of your favorite dressing makes the meal when it comes to a good salad. If you have a favorite store-bought option, there's a chance you've seen ketchup on the ingredients list. Once again, the smooth texture and balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors make it a great ingredient to include in thicker dressing, like French, Catalina, and Russian dressings. In French dressing, ketchup is combined with vinegar, sugar, and mustard to create a zesty, smooth dressing that pairs well with a crisp salad or as a dip. Ketchup gives Catalina dressing a rich, slightly sweet flavor that balances out the acidity of the vinegar and the savory kick from spices like garlic and onion. With Russian dressing (which is similar to Catalina), ketchup is mixed with mayonnaise, horseradish, and spices, to create a creamy, slightly spicy, and tangy sauce that's perfect for salads or as a sandwich topping.
That means you can use ketchup to make dressing at home according to your own tastes and preferences. You can add sweeteners, like honey or maple syrup, some acid, like vinegar or lemon juice, and any spices or other flavorings you choose. Whether you're craving savory or sweet, a few spoons of ketchup can help you get there.
Add it to rice or noodles
A pot of rice or noodles is like a blank canvas and without the right additives and flavoring, they're basically just chewy carbs with no pizazz. It doesn't take much: A dash of seasoning or the right sauce can really help you transform a bland, boring bowl of carbs into a delicious treat. It might sound strange, but ketchup could be that very ingredient to take your rice or noodles to the next level!
Mixing a spoonful of ketchup into fried rice can balance the saltiness of soy sauce and compliment the savory garlic. Adding it to steamed rice is an easy way to infuse instant flavor. A touch of ketchup can also really brighten up a stir-fry recipe, giving it a zesty kick without being over-powering. Interestingly, some cultures use ketchup this way in traditional dishes. Omurice, a Japanese dish, is a type of vegetable fried rice that's made with eggs and cooked with ketchup. "Ketchup spaghetti" is actually a relatively popular dish, sometimes called Spaghetti Napolitan, is also popular in Japan. Throw in some protein, like ground meat or minced ham, and you've got yourself an almost-gourmet meal.
Create your own stir-fry sauce
Making stir-fry at home is a cheaper and often healthier option than ordering takeout, and it can be easy as long as you have the right ingredients on hand. Toss your favorite veggies and protein in a hot wok, then whip up a quick stir-fry sauce and you're in for a tasty weeknight meal.
Ketchup makes a great starting point for stir-fry sauce because it's both sweet and savory and has an ideal smooth texture. The sugars add a caramel texture to your sauce, while the spices and vinegar give it a kick of flavor. You can combine ketchup with other sauces like soy sauce or tamari as your base, then add in spices and flavorings to your liking. Chili flakes or some ground ginger, for example, will give your stir-fry some heat, while a bit of honey or maple syrup offer a bit of sweetness.
Amp up the flavor in burger patties
Making your own burger patties at home is a game-changer. Not only does it give you control over the ingredients, but it also ensures you end up with a juicy, fresh burger that beats anything you'll get from a fast food restaurant. Adding in your own flavorings is the best way to make the most of a homemade burger, and ketchup makes a great option.
Forget topping your burger with ketchup — putting it into the patties is an even better idea. The water in the ketchup will help keep your patties moist and juicy on the inside, while the other ingredients add a savory flavor. Mix a few tablespoons of ketchup into your ground meat along with your favorite seasonings — think garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and maybe a pinch of smoked paprika if you like a smoky flavor. This trick works especially well for leaner meats, like chicken and turkey, which can dry out during grilling or pan-frying.
Stir it into a savory soup
A comforting, savory soup requires the perfect blend of the right ingredients simmered for just the right amount of time. If you're in a pinch, ketchup makes a great substitute for tomato paste or canned tomatoes in some savory soup recipes. You can also use it as a mix-in thanks to it's rich, smooth texture and tangy flavor.
Ketchup is sweeter and more concentrated than fresh tomatoes, but a small amount can add the depth and acidity you need to balance out the other flavors in your soup. For example, in a classic tomato bisque, you can stir in a few tablespoons of ketchup to add a bit of texture and boost the savory flavor, adjusting with a little extra broth or water to thin it out to the right consistency. The sweetness can also help cut through the acidity of other ingredients in your soup, like onions or vinegar.