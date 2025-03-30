10 Different Ways To Use Ketchup Beyond Dipping

You'll find a bottle of ketchup in the fridge or pantry of most American homes. Your favorite tangy condiment has long been the go-to for fried foods, burgers, and hot dogs, but there are so many more ways to use ketchup that make it one of the most valuable staples to keep in your kitchen.

Outside of its typical use as a dip or spread, ketchup is actually a versatile ingredient you can incorporate into recipes that call for a flavor boost. The tomatoes and vinegar in ketchup add a bit of acidity while the sugar and spices give your dishes a more complex flavor. A few tablespoons of ketchup can replace tomato paste and add texture to chili, stew, and bean recipes, or it can serve as a base if you're throwing together a quick stir-fry or mixing up your own barbecue sauce. It even lends a tangy-yet-sweet flavor to savory soup recipes when you're in need of some extra oomph. If you're ready to get a little more creative with that bottle, here's how adding a little ketchup into the mix can elevate your cooking.