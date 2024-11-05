The Smoky Sauce That Easily Elevates Bland Canned Tuna

You probably think you know everything about canned tuna. You may have your own personal list of the best and worst brands of canned tuna. And if you're like most people, most of what you know about canned tuna is that it's boring. But it's capable of so much more, especially when given a saucy new ingredient to work with — a zesty ingredient most often used on ribs and pulled pork: barbecue sauce.

A sweet, tangy barbecue sauce can add zest to the canned meat, which has a flaky texture and meaty flavor that works well with the sauce. Of course, diverging from mayo isn't anything new when it comes to canned tuna. Sauces like ranch and teriyaki make for a delicious snack that diverges from the sometimes boring mayonnaise base. However, barbecue sauce can help you create something truly unique and definitely delicious. And believe it or not, it's a fantastic alternative to labor-intensive barbecue dishes.