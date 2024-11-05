The Smoky Sauce That Easily Elevates Bland Canned Tuna
You probably think you know everything about canned tuna. You may have your own personal list of the best and worst brands of canned tuna. And if you're like most people, most of what you know about canned tuna is that it's boring. But it's capable of so much more, especially when given a saucy new ingredient to work with — a zesty ingredient most often used on ribs and pulled pork: barbecue sauce.
A sweet, tangy barbecue sauce can add zest to the canned meat, which has a flaky texture and meaty flavor that works well with the sauce. Of course, diverging from mayo isn't anything new when it comes to canned tuna. Sauces like ranch and teriyaki make for a delicious snack that diverges from the sometimes boring mayonnaise base. However, barbecue sauce can help you create something truly unique and definitely delicious. And believe it or not, it's a fantastic alternative to labor-intensive barbecue dishes.
Barbecue sauce isn't just for grilling
There are a few ways you can incorporate barbecue sauce into your canned tuna. For example, you can use the sauce as a mix-in for your tuna salad, mixing it with your mayo to form a zingier base for your existing recipe. If you're a bit more adventurous, you can bring your tuna into barbecue territory. Simply heat your canned tuna in a pan and add your favorite barbecue sauce. You might be surprised by how much it resembles a heaping pile of pulled pork. It's not a direct dupe of the dish, but it's very flavorful, and the texture of the tinned fish is meaty enough to hold its own against the bold sauce.
Choosing the best barbecue sauce for canned tuna is really up to your own tastes, but there are pros and cons to each sauce type. You could start with a thick, sweet, and smoky Kansas City-style sauce. Or there's Carolina barbecue sauce, which has a vinegar and mustard base that can add tang to your tuna. Or play it safe and opt for Alabama-style white barbecue sauce, which is mayonnaise-based. When it comes to adding barbecue sauce to your tuna, the world is your oyster (or can of tuna).