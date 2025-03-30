A Clever Storage Solution For Organizing Large Bags In Your Pantry
Let's face it: maintaining a well-organized pantry requires both cleverness and effort. There's a definitive reason why the culmination of dry goods almost always leads to a disorganized space. Unlike the pantry staples worth making such as chicken stock and granola, you can't help but regularly purchase items sold in extra large bags. Inevitably, these finicky plastic bags prove difficult to store. Luckily, to minimize the clutter, all you need is a sturdy set of rectangular wicker baskets.
Products like StorageWorks Wicker Storage Baskets from Amazon come in sets with both a large and small option included in the bundle. Save the larger, 11 x 7 size to store bulk products packaged in large containers or plastic bags. Truth be told, the pantry items that get used more frequently are also the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping. Having a handy way to access these daily essentials is crucial.
Popular dry goods like rice, corn, quinoa, and oats dwindle down in volume quicker than you think. By utilizing both large and small storage baskets, you can house similar products together for better organization. If your pantry shelves can't accommodate this type of storage, simply add wheels along the base of each basket and store them on the floor under your pantry's lowest shelf. Then, for example, when you need a quick cup of rice, all you need to do is slide the designated basket forward and take what you need.
How to maintain the organization of large storage bags in your pantry
Start by using the wheel method: secure caster-style wheels to larger baskets by weaving zip ties through the bottom corners of each one. Use the MegaDeal Store's Two-Inch Caster Wheels which come in a pack of 12 along with a 100-pack of Tannti's Eight-Inch Zip Ties; both products can be purchased through Amazon. Once you successfully add these extra details, make a designated basket for each type of shelf-stable food product. Large bags of sugar and flour can be stored in one basket, while another basket can house bags of rice, quinoa, and dried beans.
So you continue to stay aware of which products live in each basket, consider adding Iricus Store's Chalkboard Basket Tags (found on Amazon) to the front of every basket handle. This way, each time you run out of a particular item or add a bag of something new, you can update the signage with LANA & LUCA Liquid Chalk Marker Pens, which are also available on Amazon's website.
Once you experience the benefits of using these particular baskets, you can start implementing more useful storage solutions to every section of your pantry. Overcome one of the worst mistakes you've been making with kitchen pantry space and use more square containers to store all sorts of products. Not only do square containers fit better within smaller shelving units, they also stack well.