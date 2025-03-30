A Clever Storage Solution For Organizing Large Bags In Your Pantry

Let's face it: maintaining a well-organized pantry requires both cleverness and effort. There's a definitive reason why the culmination of dry goods almost always leads to a disorganized space. Unlike the pantry staples worth making such as chicken stock and granola, you can't help but regularly purchase items sold in extra large bags. Inevitably, these finicky plastic bags prove difficult to store. Luckily, to minimize the clutter, all you need is a sturdy set of rectangular wicker baskets.

Products like StorageWorks Wicker Storage Baskets from Amazon come in sets with both a large and small option included in the bundle. Save the larger, 11 x 7 size to store bulk products packaged in large containers or plastic bags. Truth be told, the pantry items that get used more frequently are also the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping. Having a handy way to access these daily essentials is crucial.

Popular dry goods like rice, corn, quinoa, and oats dwindle down in volume quicker than you think. By utilizing both large and small storage baskets, you can house similar products together for better organization. If your pantry shelves can't accommodate this type of storage, simply add wheels along the base of each basket and store them on the floor under your pantry's lowest shelf. Then, for example, when you need a quick cup of rice, all you need to do is slide the designated basket forward and take what you need.